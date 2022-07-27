Presidents Of Poland And Lithuania Plan Fresh Visit To Ukraine As War Drags On

As the Russia-Ukraine war shows no signs of subsiding, the Presidents of Poland and Lithuania both intend to make more trips to Kyiv while maintaining their support for war-torn Ukraine. This latest development came when Poland President Andrzej Duda met with his Lithuania counterpart Gitanas Nausėda and held valuable discussions in two days. Taking to Twitter, President Duba said, “Our countries will not reduce their involvement in Ukraine, we both plan further trips to Kiev, and we will not succumb to any blackmail from Russia.”

Furthermore, during the crucial discussions, Poland and Lithuania also talked about strengthening their bilateral military cooperation.

Dwa dni niezwykle cennych rozmów z prezydentem Litwy @GitanasNauseda . Nasze kraje nie zmniejszą zaangażowania na Ukrainie, obaj planujemy kolejne podróże do Kijowa, nie będziemy też ulegać żadnym szantażom ze strony Rosji. Litwa i Polska zwiększą też współpracę wojskową. 🇵🇱🤝🇱🇹 pic.twitter.com/JfPNDDJTV7 — Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) July 26, 2022

Previous visits of the leaders

Furthermore, in the month of May, Polish President Andrzej Duda visited the war-ravaging nation, the Kyiv Independent reported. As per media reports, the trip in May was considered to be his second visit to Ukraine. Earlier, along with the leaders of the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, he had already visited the nation in the second week of April.

Duba met with embattled Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit, and he also went to Borodyanka, one of the nearby towns where evidence of horrifying atrocities was discovered following the withdrawal of Russian troops in March.

Besides this, Gitanas Nausėda, the president of Lithuania, visited Kyiv in April in an effort to convey a "strong message of political support." Nausėda in his Twitter account shared a photo of him at a train station with prominent members of the Lithuanian administration. He said that his nation will continue to support Ukraine in its "fight for its sovereignty and freedom."

Heading to Kyiv with a strong message of political support and military assistance.



Lithuania 🇱🇹 will continue backing Ukraine's 🇺🇦 fight for its sovereignty and freedom.



Разом до перемоги! pic.twitter.com/WLb5yR5W69 — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) April 13, 2022

Military aid to Kyiv from Poland nad Lithuania

Since Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin authorised its "Special Military Operation" against neighbouring Ukraine, the conflict has brought the west's countries together, leading to severe sanctions against Russia and a groundswell of support for Ukraine. Lithuania's defence ministry announced in May that it would provide 20 M113 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine so that it may defend itself from Russian aggression. Lithuania has chosen to give Ukraine military trucks and demining equipment in addition to 20 armoured personnel carriers to help Ukraine's defence against Russia.

It is worth noting that Lithuania has supported Ukraine militarily ever since the conflict began. Vilnius has already given Ukraine enormous mortars worth tens of millions of euros.

Poland has reportedly sent Ukraine over 200 T-72 tanks as part of its ongoing assistance in the face of Russian aggression. According to the Information Radio Agency (IAR), Poland has sent several hundred infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine in addition to the tanks. Warsaw has already sent Ukraine equipment valued at seven billion Polish zlotys. As per media reports, Poland sent Ukraine a number of armaments, including multiple rocket launchers and self-propelled howitzers 2C1.

(Image: AP)