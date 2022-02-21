Prez Biden Ready To Engage With Putin In Any Format: Blinken Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

US President Joe Biden is prepared to have talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in any format at any place and time to prevent a war said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday. Blinken laid emphasis on the fact that everything, including Russian troop buildup, is appearing to be leading up to the invasion of Ukraine. The US top diplomat’s remarks came amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine while Washington stressed that a military attack on the former Soviet Union member is imminent. But, Moscow has repeatedly denied any such plans.

In an interview with CNN, Blinken said, “As we have described it, everything leading up to the actual invasion appears to be taking place, all of these false flag operations, all of these provocations to create justifications. All of that is already in train.”

"We believe President Putin has made the decision, but until the tanks are actually rolling and the planes are flying, we will use every opportunity and every minute we have to see if diplomacy can still dissuade President Putin from carrying this forward," he said.

"President Biden is prepared to engage President Putin at any time, in any format, if that can help prevent a war. I reached out to my Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister (Sergey) Lavrov, to urge that we meet next week in Europe. The plan is still to do that, unless Russia invades in the meantime," Blinken also said in response to a question.

Biden, Putin agree to meet ‘in principle’

Meanwhile, in the view of escalating the Russia-Ukraine conflict, United States President Joe Biden has agreed “in principle” to a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as long as Moscow holds off what Washington believes to be an imminent military attack on Kyiv. After the French presidential office released a statement saying that Biden and Putin agreed to meet “in principle”, the White House press secretary also said in a statement that “we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins.”

Psaki also said that US secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are set to meet on Thursday in Europe as long as further invasion doesn’t take place amid tensions in eastern Europe. White House press secretary said, “We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.”

Image: AP