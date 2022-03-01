As Ukraine remains threatened by advancing Russian forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday addressed his nation virtually. He accused the Russian forces of brutally shelling Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, with rocket artillery and termed their actions as a "military crime." He further stated that evil, armed with rockets, bombs and artillery, must be stopped immediately. "The economy has been completely destroyed as a result of the invasion. In five days of the invasion, already 56 missile strikes have been carried out against Ukraine. We must show that humanity is able to protect itself," he added.

The Ukrainian President also urged the world to close the airspace for Russian missiles, aeroplanes and helicopters. "The entrance to all ports, channels, airports in the world must be closed for Russia and it should not receive hundreds of billions for energy exports," Zelenskyy added. Vowing to keep defending the country, he also expressed condolences to all the people who lost their loved ones in the ongoing war. "Eternal glory to everyone who defends our freedom," the President added.

'Kyiv is the key target for the enemy': President Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy said that he also signed a decree on awarding the title of the 'Hero of Ukraine' to 12 of the country's armed forces officers who gave their supreme sacrifice battling the enemy. He claimed that Kyiv is the key target for the enemy as they want to break Ukraine's national statehood, therefore, the capital is constantly in danger. In addition to the defence, the government is also committed to providing people with everything necessary, he remarked.

'Decision on 2nd round of peace negotiations to be taken later': Zelenskyy

"We formed the round-the-clock coordination headquarters that collects all the requests from regional administrations regarding products, medicines, fuel, equipment. This is being done to restore the supply chains destroyed during the war. Speaking about the second round of peace negotiations with Russia, the Ukrainian President stated that a decision on this will be taken later. On Monday, the delegations from Russia and Ukraine met for peace negotiations on the Polish-Belarusian border. Both sides addressed all issues on the agenda in detail throughout the discussions, which lasted over five hours, and identified some common points on which common positions can be found, as per Sputnik.

Image: Facebook/ @Volodymyr Zelensky