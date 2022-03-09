Last Updated:

Prez Zelenskyy Dials Canadian PM Trudeau, Discusses Further Sanctions On Russia Amid War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Wednesday to discuss further sanctions on Russia amid the ongoing war.

Written By
Vishnu V V
Zelenskyy

Image: AP


Amid escalations in the Russia Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on defence cooperation between Kyiv and Ottawa. The two leaders also discussed the implementation of further sanctions on Russia. The telephonic conversation between the two leaders comes only a day after Trudeau met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and other leaders to discuss the ongoing Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy spoke with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Wednesday to discuss the escalations in the Russia Ukraine war. Taking to his Twitter handle, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and Canada agreed on further diplomatic steps. “Talked to my friend Justin Trudeau about Ukraine Canada defence cooperation and how to increase sanctions pressure on Russia. Agreed on further diplomatic steps. Canada stands with Ukraine. We feel it every day,” the Ukrainian President wrote.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trudeau met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Prime Minister of Latvia, Krišjānis Kariņš, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez to discuss the ongoing Russian invasion on Ukraine and various other things, including the pre-schedule renewal of Operation Reassurance. While addressing the media, Trudeau said that Canada will continue to be there for the war-inflicted nation. Further strengthening the ties with NATO, Trudeau also announced an early multi-year renewal of Operation Reassurance to support NATO in Central and Eastern Europe.

Earlier, Trudeau had reiterated that sanctions are the biggest weapon the West can deploy against Russia, however, international pressure on NATO is mounting after the western military alliance declined a direct plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to establish a no-fly zone in order to protect civilians. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden announced the decision to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy blames West of 'slowly killing Ukrainians'

Earlier, the Ukrainian President had accused the West of killing Ukrainians as he asked the EU nations, US, UK and the allied nations to provide Kyiv with fighter jets so that Kyiv’s forces can counter Russian missiles. In a blistering address, Zelenskyy had also slammed what he described as ‘weak’ NATO for its decision of not implementing a no-fly zone adding that  ‘people will die because of you’. Ukraine’s leader said that Ukrainians have put up a fierce resistance against the Russian army that continued the heavy shelling across the civilian cities. He lambasted NATO for not banning the Russian aircraft that he stated would have provided the civilians with some protection from the air. 

Image: AP

Tags: Zelenskyy, Canada, Russia Ukraine war
First Published:
