Price Cap On Russian Oil Is A Way To 'destabilise Global Energy Markets,' Kremlin Warns

The western bloc’s decision to impose price caps on Russian oil has stirred a storm in global oil prices. The discussion of price cap on Russian oil that emerged amidst the growing Russia-Ukraine war can be considered a big blow to the Putin administration. On December 5, Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary to the President of the Russian Federation, claimed that the recent price caps can cause a major change in Russian oil prices. Peskov also asserted that the recent price cap is a step towards “destabilising global energy markets''.

Expressing his discontent with the recent steps taken by the G-7 and EU states, Peskov said, “the price will change. One thing is clear and undeniable: the adoption of these decisions is a step towards destabilising global energy markets.” The angry remarks from Peskov came during a media briefing when reporters asked for his response to the recent price caps. According to Sputnik, on Sunday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak claimed that Moscow is “devising mechanisms” to navigate the price caps imposed by the West.

Oil prices are on the rise amidst growing concerns over the price caps

The recent caps on Russian Oil have led to rising concerns over global crude oil prices all over the world. Earlier, the G7 states and the European Union reached an agreement to set a Price cap on Russian crude oil. The price cap was set at $60 per barrel and the initiative went to effect on December 5. Following the announcement of the move, the western bloc asserted that the decision to impose a price cap was taken to “prevent Russia from profiting from its war of aggression against Ukraine.”

On Saturday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen claimed that the “price cap on Russia oil will immediately cut into Putin’s most important source of revenue.” As the price caps kick in, the BBC reported that oil prices have risen amid concerns over the new price caps. The rise in price could have also been triggered after several oil-producing countries imposed a cut on their oil production amidst the chaos. The European Union has imposed numerous sanctions on Russia throughout the course of the Russia-Ukraine war. According to Sputnik, in October EU introduced its eighth package of sanctions against the Putin administration. The package also included imposing caps for maritime shipments of Russian oil.