In solidarity with Kyiv amidst the ongoing Russian invasion, the Prince of Wales visited Romania's capital, Bucharest on Wednesday to meet with the Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war. It is to mention the majority of refugees include women and children who have sought asylum in the neighbouring Eastern European nation. Prince Charles decided to undertake a Romania trip to review the assistance that is being offered to Ukraine. According to a BBC report, this is for the first time a senior royal has visited the region since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

Furthermore, Prince Charles paid a visit to Bucharest's Romexpo Donation Centre for Ukrainian Refugees. Over there, he met with some of the almost 1 million Ukrainians who have arrived in Romania since the conflict erupted and monitored the government's and volunteers' humanitarian efforts.

🇺🇦🇷🇴🇬🇧 Joined by Her Majesty Margareta of Romania, The Prince of Wales has visited the Romexpo Donation Centre in Bucharest to see first-hand the excellent response of the Romanian authorities and international and local organisations to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/v92d50hfA7 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 25, 2022

Ukraine's situation is a 'nightmare': Prince Charles

During his visit to Romania, the Prince spoke about the "nightmare situation" in war-torn Ukraine. Charles was even accompanied by distant relative Margareta, the Romanian royal family's head of state, on an unexpected visit to a refugee donation center in Bucharest, the Independent reported.

“We feel for Ukraine, a nightmare situation. Keep praying,” Prince Charles said through a translator to a gathering of Ukrainian families. He went on to say, “I am full of admiration for the Ukrainian people. Total, extraordinary courage and resilience,” as per an Associated Press report. Charles also received a wooden spoon as a gift which is painted in traditional Ukrainian motifs by some of the Ukrainian youngsters at the facility.

In addition to this, representatives from the Red Cross, the Salvation Army, as well as the United Nations Refugee Agency, along with the mayor of Bucharest and members of other governmental aid organisations, accompanied Charles on his visit. Last week, Prince Charles visited a Ukrainian community in Ottawa, Canada, where he spoke with a family displaced by the war, according to the British Embassy in Bucharest.

As per the facility's managers, more than 1,000 Ukrainians visited the donation center every day to collect free food, hygiene items, clothing, and shoes. During their stay in Romania, refugees have access to social services and counseling. Since the war began, over six million people have fled Ukraine to seek safety and security. A total of 40,000 individuals are expected to have entered Romania in the last week.

(Image: AP)