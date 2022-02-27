The Russia-Ukraine crisis has lasted for 4 days now and the entire world has been praying for the conflict to end soon. The people of Ukraine have come forward to fight for their country along with their president Volodymyr Zelensky. On Saturday, the Russian forces were engaged to combat the Ukrainian army in eastern Ukraine and northern Kyiv, when President Zelensky shared a powerful message with the citizens of Ukraine. Recently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, came forward to speak about the crisis.

A spokesperson of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex released a statement through their official Archwell website. The statement began with "WE STAND WITH THE PEOPLE OF UKRAINE," written in bold.

Further, the statement mentioned how everyone at Archwell is with Ukrainian citizens who are fighting for their country. The statement further read that the Duke and the Duchess encourage the global community leaders to take action against this breach of international and humanitarian laws.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archwell stand with the people of Ukraine against the breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same," the statement read.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge's statement

Sometime later, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate, also released an official statement in support of Ukraine and its people. Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Duke and the Duchess wrote about their meeting with Ukraine President in October 2020 when they talked about the future of Ukraine.

They further mentioned that they now stand with the President and citizens of Ukraine for fighting bravely for their country. They wrote, "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future W & C."

In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.



Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future 🇺🇦 W & C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2022

Meanwhile, it is the fourth day of the Russian soldiers bombarding the cities of Ukraine with cruise missiles and artillery. Along with the President of the country, citizens are choosing to fight for their nation and have taken up ammunition against the Russian troops. As per the Independent, the Russians continued to surge through the western border of Ukraine.

Image: AP