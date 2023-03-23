Prince William Meets Ukrainian Refugees During 'surprise Visit' To Poland

Prince William made a surprise visit to Poland to emphasise "Britain’s support for a nation on the front line of efforts to help refugees displaced by Russia's war in Ukraine". Further, to support Ukraine's military in pushing back the Russian military troops. During his unannounced visit, he met with British and Polish troops in Rzeszow. Rzeszow in Poland has become the hub for military shipments and humanitarian aid bound for Ukraine. The largest city in southeastern Poland is located just 65 kilometres from the Ukrainian border and the city has a key transit point for refugees.

Prince William's unannounced visit to the Ukraine border

The visit by the UK Prince has highlighted the UK's “cooperation in support of the people of Ukraine and their freedom.” First, the Prince of Wales William visited the 3rd Brigade Territorial Defense Force base in Rzeszów, he met Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and viewed a display of military equipment. Taking to Social Media platform, the Prince tweeted, " This afternoon I travelled to Poland to meet British and Polish troops, where I heard about their extraordinary work in support of Ukraine. My message to them on behalf of all of us, thank you!"

This afternoon I travelled to Poland to meet British and Polish troops, where I heard about their extraordinary work in support of Ukraine.



While meeting with the military troops, the Prince spoke about the increased comradeship that has formed since they started working together. Prince William then met with the British Armed Forces and learned about how they have been working together with their counterpart, Polish troops, to help Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, reported CNN.

While calling it “fantastic” to be back in Poland, the 40-years - old UK royal said, "Our nations have strong ties. Through our cooperation in support of the people of Ukraine and their freedom, which are also our freedoms and yours, these ties are further strengthened.”

Further, the Prince of the UK met volunteers who have been making efforts to provide shelter homes to the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who had come to Poland over the past year. The heir to the British throne has also met and clicked pictures with the refugees. Taking to Twitter, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote, "Thanks to the generosity of the Polish people, those fleeing the war in Ukraine have found shelter. Sadly, the humanitarian crisis continues today with many refugees seeking shelter at accommodation centres like the one we’re visiting today."

Thanks to the generosity of the Polish people, those fleeing the war in Ukraine have found shelter.



Sadly, the humanitarian crisis continues today with many refugees seeking shelter at accommodation centres like the one we’re visiting today.



In the tweet thread, the official account tweeted, "This centre provides two free meals a day, Polish language lessons, psychological & employment support and even a free shop giving its residents access to clothes as well as sanitary and hygiene products. It really is a sanctuary on the frontline of the humanitarian crisis."

According to CNN reports, while visiting the refugee centre, William said, " I’m here because I want to personally thank the Polish and British troops working in close and crucial partnership. I also want to pay tribute to the inspiring humanity of the Polish people. You have opened your hearts as much as your homes." Further, he added, "That’s why this afternoon I visited Rzeszów to hear their stories and recognize their duty. I was struck by their passion as well as their shared determination to defend our shared freedoms."

The refugee centre, currently, has accommodated around 300 women and children who have recently arrived in Poland, as per media reports. Volunteers have been managing and distributing donations from the community, which are dispensed through a “free shop.” The UK Royal would also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier – a monument for fallen soldiers in Piłsudski Square in the heart of the Polish capital. After that, he has been due at the Presidential Palace for a meeting with Polish leader Andrzej Duda. In the meeting, the UK royal Prince and the President would “reiterate the profound relationship shared by our two nations and underline my continued support and gratitude to the Polish people.” At the end of his Suprise visit to Poland, he would be heading over to a local food hall, where he would talk to young Ukrainian and would ask about the "experiences of resettling in Poland ". Restarting studies and employment in Poland for the Ukrainian refugees is also on the agenda of this 'Suprise Visit".