Priyanka Chopra Asks Fans To Show Support To Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion; 'They Need Us'

The Russia-Ukraine war is currently a major global concern as Russia tries to invade the East European country. It has been around two weeks since Ukraine is fighting for its land. Nearly 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled their homeland and are seeking shelter in neighbouring countries. Amid the crisis, many celebrities are trying to provide necessary aid to the needy by raising funds. International star Priyanka Chopra recently urged her fans to support Ukraine.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra recently shared a video of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he talked about terrorism. The actor penned a note along with the video to urge her fans to help Ukraine. She wrote, "The people of Ukraine need us now more than ever." The actor further shared a link of an NGO and asked her fans "to take action to show your support, call for aid and demand peace."

Priyanka Chopra supports Ukraine

This is not the first time Priyanka Chopra had supported Ukraine. The actor is among those International celebrities, who are trying to do their bit in helping the people of Ukraine. Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra, who is also an ambassador of UNICEF, shared a post in which the organisation explained ways through which people can extend their solidarity to the war-hit country. The post read, "The world is watching the heartbreaking news unfold as Russia invades Ukraine. It’s a lot to process at once, but there are ways we can all support Ukraine from anywhere in the world. Swipe through for ways to help and raise your voice for peace and justice, then visit the link in our bio for more." It further had the hashtag 'StandWithUkraine'.

On February 25, Priyanka Chopra shared a video featuring people leaving Ukraine amid the Russian bombardment. Sharing the video, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future." She further penned how it is difficult to comprehend such a situation. She wrote, "It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world." "There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine," she added.

