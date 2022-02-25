Actor Priyanka Chopra enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle. The global star is very active when it comes to voicing her opinion on issues related to the human well-fare. From signing an open letter to the UNICEF for vaccines to being vocal about the pandemic situations, the actor has done it all.

The Matrix Resurrections star has been at the forefront when it comes to supporting multiple initiatives. On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine that created a situation of terror among the Ukrainians. There were several reports on the loss of many innocent lives that have started coming in. Many celebs including Sonu Sood, Richa Chadha and many others have expressed their concern over the Russia-Ukraine War. Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to her social media and penned a long note reacting to the ongoing Ukraine crisis and the miserable condition of the Ukrainians.

Priyanka Chopra Expresses Concern over Russia-Ukraine War

On Friday, 25th February Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared a video news report by Now This on the ongoing situation in Ukraine. The video featured glimpses of people who turned the subway stations into underground bunkers to protect themselves during the Russia-Ukraine war. Along with the video, the Gunday actor penned a long note. The 39-year-old actor wrote "The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people live in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future. It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world. There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine.🎥 by @nowthisnews"

Here take a look at the post-

IMAGE:PTI/REPUBLICWORLD