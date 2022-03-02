As the catastrophic crisis unfoldes in Ukraine, several celebrities have been raising their voice of support while reacting to the terrifying developments. Global sensation Priyanka Chopra who is also a UNICEF ambassador took to her Instagram stories and responded to the clarion call for protecting the children amid the uncertain times.

She shared a post by UNICEF on her stories while demanding peace among the children who are getting badly affected by the Russia-Ukraine war. The official account of UNICEF had shared a picture of a 7-year-old child named Platon who calls for peace from his home in Kyiv Oblast, #Ukraine.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Ukraine crisis

Priyanka shared another post by UNICEF where the organisation explained ways via which people can extend their solidarity to Ukraine at the moment. “The world is watching the heartbreaking news unfold as Russia invades Ukraine. It’s a lot to process at once, but there are ways we can all support Ukraine from anywhere in the world. Swipe through for ways to help and raise your voice for peace and justice, then visit the link in our bio for more. #StandWithUkraine", the post read.

This is not the first time the actor-producer has lent her opinion on the growing tensions between the two nations. Earlier, Priyanka had extended her support to Ukraine by sharing a video on Instagram showing thousands of Ukraine residents stranded as the crisis unfolded. The 39-year-old actress wrote, “The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future.” She added that it is difficult to comprehend how in the modern world “this could escalate to such a catastrophic point”. However, the actress stated that this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world.

“There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me,” the actor concluded. The actor is the latest celebrity to show solidarity with Ukraine after filmmakers Onir, Rahul Dholakia, actor Tillotama Shome, Farhan Akharand more after they condemned Russia's special military operation, which President Vladimir Putin claimed was intended to protect civilians.

IMAGE: AP