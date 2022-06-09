Pro-Moscow DPR Administrator Khotsenko Claims Integration With Russia 'already Underway'

The pro-Russian administrator of Donetsk People's Republic has claimed that the region's integration has already started with Russia. Vitaly Khotsenko, the pro-Russian administrator of DPR, has said that the integration of the region is "already underway" with Russia and they are in contact with governors and their teams, TASS reported. He added that many respresentatives of administrations, governments and municipalities have arrived in Donetsk People's Republic.

According to Vitaly Khotsenko, regions that have similar production facilities have expressed willingness to take patronage of the enterprises in DPR. Khotsenko claimed that there are many sources available for finance and mentioned about federal budget, budget of the DPR and budgets of state corporations as well as regions and businesses. He called "synchronization" of legislation with Russia an important task and emphasized that they are working towards it. Vitaly Khotsenko claimed that they want to make the legislation in DPR similar to Russia and added that "it is almost identical," as per the TASS report. The head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin on Wednesday, 8 June, signed a decree on the resignation of the Prime Minister. He appointed Vitaly Khotsenko as the new administrator of DPR. Earlier in May, Denis Pushilin appointed Olga Makeeva as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia.

Moscow-appointed Official claims Kherson region will become 'integral part of Russia'

Meanwhile, the UK Defence Ministry in its intelligence update on 8 June claimed that Russia was introducing ruble in occupied Kherson region. It further said that Russia was employing Russian teachers to introduce the Russian curriculum and language in schools in Kherson. Earlier on June 5, Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the Russian appointed military-civilian administration said that the Kherson region will become "an integral part of Russia". Stremousov announced that Russian passports have been issued to the people in the region and they will continue to provide more passports to residents, RIA Novosti reported. Kirill Stremousov stressed that no one will be able to stop the integration of the region with Russia. He claimed that more people in the Kherson region will become Russian nationals. As per the RIA Novosti report, Stremousov announced that he will obtain Russian citizenship along with Vladimir Saldo, Russian appointed head of Ukraine's Kherson territory.

Image: AP