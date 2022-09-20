Pro-Moscow Separatists In Ukraine's Kherson Plan Referendum To Secede To Russia

Russian-backed officials in the Kherson region have announced that they will hold a referendum to join Russia. Vladimir Saldo, head of the military-civilian administration of the Kherson region, made the announcement regarding the referendum on the region's accession to Russia on Telegram, TASS reported. Saldo said that the decision has been taken after the requests made by the public organizations and residents of the region.

"Having considered the appeals of public organizations and residents of the region, the leadership of the administration of the Kherson Region decided to hold a referendum on the accession of the Kherson Region to the Russian Federation," Vladimir Saldo said in a Telegram post.

Saldo expressed confidence that the leadership of Russia will accept the results of the referendum of the Kherson region to become part of the country. In a Telegram post, Vladimir Saldo further added, "I am sure that the leadership of the Russian Federation will accept the results of the referendum and the Kherson Region will be part of Russia, becoming a full-fledged subject of the single state." As per the news report, the Public Council of the Kherson region urged Vladimir Saldo to immediately hold a referendum on the region becoming part of Russia.

The request was unanimously supported by the Council members. Vladimir Ovcharenko, the chairman of the Public Council, claimed that the request was made after suggestions and appeals made by public organizations and residents of the Kherson region. The decision of Russian-backed officials comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which continues for more than 200 days. Meanwhile, the Public Chamber of the self-proclaimed republic of Luhansk has requested the Russia-backed head of their region to immediately conduct a referendum on the region's accession to Russia.

Kherson region postponed referendum due to security concerns

Earlier this month, the authorities in the Kherson region had decided to postpone the referendum on joining Russia due to security concerns. Kirill Stremousov, the Deputy Head of Kherson's military-civilian administration, announced that the region is prepared for a vote on joining Russia but has postponed it. Stremousov said, “We have got prepared for voting. We wanted to organize the referendum in the near future, but because of the current developments, I think we will take a pause," TASS reported citing Rossiya-1 TV channel. Kirill Stremousov further said that they are focused to feed people and ensure their security. He claimed that Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk's threat regarding 12 years in prison and property confiscation in case of participation in the referendum will not pose a hindrance to the process.

Image: AP