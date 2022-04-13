Pro-Russia Cavalcade With 'Z' Victory Symbol Evokes Anger And Shock In Ireland

A pro-Russia cavalcade with as many as 10 cars displaying the Z symbol and rallying for Moscow’s victory in the ongoing war in Ukraine has sparked condemnation, angst, and provoked shock in Ireland. The said convoy drove down the M50 motorway and the bonnet of the green jeep leading in the front bore the Z symbol and a Russian flag. On the same day, a separate pro-Russian motor rally was seen in the German city of Hanover. It is believed to have been organized via a private Facebook group for the Russians living in Ireland and elsewhere in Europe.

“It’s absolutely disgusting that these Russians living in Ireland demonstrate their complete disrespect for [their] country of residence and the Irish people who stand against Russia’s war in Ukraine,” the Ukrainian embassy in Dublin wrote in a tweet.

Seen them all on the M50 today pic.twitter.com/pufC97xnzZ — Dave (@JustDave87) April 10, 2022

'Z' symbol must be banned: Ukraine embassy in Ireland

The embassy of Ukraine in Ireland demanded that the Z symbol, which is associated with war atrocities for the Ukrainians must be banned. The convoy started from the Maldron hotel near Dublin airport and drove down the road M50, Ireland’s busiest motorway. It comes just days after Irish legislators gave a standing ovation to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, all except the People Before Profit TDs who refused to applaud the Ukrainian leader. After Ukraine’s president delivered a speech to a joint session of the Dáil and Seanad in Leinster House, Ireland’s People Before Profit refused to clap or cheer. People Before Profit’s four TDs, Bríd Smith, Gino Kenny, Richard Boyd Barrett, and Paul Murphy did not stand in solidarity.

"We stood in solidarity and respect for Ukrainian people and for their president and the war crimes they are suffering at the hands of Putin," a spokesperson later told an Irish newspaper. “But we disagree with calls he made previously for NATO involvement which we think would escalate an already dangerous situation,” he added. Ukraine’s President Zelesnkyy addressed both houses of Ireland’s Oireachtas and requested lawmakers to convince European Union to impose more economic sanctions on Russia. But the People Before Party of Ireland did not seem to agree with Ukraine's leader’s requests of convincing the NATO and EU nations to declare a no-fly zone and target more sanctions on Kremlin officials. This move can be escalatory, they explained, adding that the two warring sides must work to end the hostilities.