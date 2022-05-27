As the Russia-Ukraine war entered day 93, separatist forces, backed by Moscow in Ukraine said on May 27 that they had taken Lyman, a strategic town on a road leading to key eastern cities still under Kyiv's control. Separatist forces, working with Russian troops, "liberated and took full control of 220 settlements, including Krasny Liman," the breakaway region of Donetsk said on its Telegram channel.

Lyman, a key railway hub, has been a major battleground as Russian forces press down from the north, one of three directions from which they have attacked Ukraine's industrial Donbass region.

The pro-Russian Donetsk People's Republic separatists claimed complete control of the region. Further, in an interview overnight, Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, appeared to confirm the fall of Lyman and said that the battle there demonstrated that Moscow was improving its tactics.

In a video, Arestovych said, “According to unverified data, we lost the town of Lyman. The Russian army – this must be verified – captured it. Moreover, the way they captured it…. correctly organising the operation. This shows, in principle, the increased level of operational management and tactical skills of the Russian army. It has grown. It has not grown everywhere of course, but it has unquestionably grown."

Russian forces are staging their strongest advance in eastern Donbass region

Russian forces are staging their strongest advance in the eastern Donbass region in weeks, after being driven back from capital Kyiv in March and the outskirts of the second largest city Kharkiv earlier this month. According to Western military analysts, the battle there could be decisive, depending on whether Russian forces can sustain their advance or lose momentum.

Further east, Russian forces have been attempting to encircle Ukrainian troops in Sievierodonetsk and Lyshchansk after breaking through Ukrainian lines further south in Popasna last week. Furthermore, the Ukrainian defenders have killed a total of 29,750 Russian personnel since the conflict began on February 24, according to Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Moreover, Ukrainian forces also destroyed 3,246 armoured personnel carriers and nearly 1,300 Russian tanks. Additionally, the Russian ground forces are still attempting to encircle the Severodonetsk and Lysychansk districts, as well as occupying several villages in north-west Popasna, according to the British Defence Ministry.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP