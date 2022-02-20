Pro-Russian Ukrainian Rebels Evacuate Women & Kids To Moscow, Orders Military Mobilization

Amid the mounting tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, Russia-backed separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine have ordered a full military mobilisation on Saturday. This development comes a day after the separatist leaders from Donetsk and Luhansk asked civilians to move to southern Russia in view of a possible Ukrainian attack, reported Gulf N News. On Sunday morning, hundreds of civilians left rebel-held parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine. On Saturday night, videos were also released by pro-Russian separatists stating it was necessary to evade a Ukrainian invasion, and they revealed that a decree on mobilisation has also been signed and all men who are able to hold a weapon are asked to join military forces. On Friday, Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, and separatist leader Leonid Pasechnik, of the self-declared Luhansk People's Republic, announced plans to evacuate more than 7 lakh civilians, citing fears of attack from the Ukrainian side, something which Kyiv has flatly denied.

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Western nations believe Moscow will surely invade Ukraine soon

Western nations believe that Russian troops near Ukraine's border will lead to an imminent invasion of Ukraine in the coming days as there is no evidence that Moscow is pulling out its troops from their positions, said foreign ministers from the G7 nations, as reported by Gulf N News. The leaders remain extremely concerned about the mounting tension, despite the Kremlin claiming it has no plans to invade the neighbouring country. According to a joint statement released by the UK Foreign Office, the countries said, "We call on Russia to choose the path of diplomacy, to de-escalate tensions, to substantively withdraw military forces from the proximity of Ukraine’s borders, and to fully abide by international commitments." The statement also mentions, "as a first step, we expect Russia to implement the announced reduction of its military activities along Ukraine’s borders. We have seen no evidence of this reduction." Notably, alongside Russia, Belarus is also actively partaking in joint military activities in Brest.

Russia nuclear drills 'successful

Amid the escalating tension, Moscow successfully test-fired its latest hypersonic ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and nuclear-capable ballistic missiles at the Kura training area on the Kamchatka Peninsula, the Kremlin revealed in a statement on Saturday. Russia's ballistic missile tests were carried out under the supervision of the country's Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko. The Russian Defence Ministry announced that the drills were planned a long time ago to test the military forces' readiness as well as the effectiveness of Russia's nuclear and conventional weapons.

Image: AP