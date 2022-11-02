Prominent Business Tycoon Renounces Citizenship Due To Ukraine War; 'Hate Putin's Russia'

Russian banking tycoon Oleg Tinkov on Tuesday renounced his Russian citizenship citing the ongoing war in Ukraine. The popular businessman asserted that he “can’t and won’t be associated with a fascist country," according to several reports. He also vowed to revoke his name from Tinkoff Bank, a Russian commercial bank he founded in 2006. He had previously cited Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "crazy." “I hate when my brand/name is associated with the bank that collaborates with killers and blood," he stated in remarks made, lambasting his country for ordering an offensive.

“I have taken the decision to exit my Russian citizenship. I can’t and won’t be associated with a fascist country, that started a war with their peaceful neighbour and killing innocent people daily,” Tinkov wrote on Instagram.

Furthermore, the angry Russian business tycoon noted that he is hopeful that some of the more prominent Russian businessmen will follow his lead "so it weakens [President Vladimir] Putin’s regime and his economy, and put him eventually to defeat." “I hate Putin’s Russia, but love all Russians who are clearly against this crazy war!" he was quoted as saying. Tinkoff Bank, founded by Oleg Tinkov, is one of the largest lenders in Russia with over 20 million customers. He also runs a digital credit card company, TCS Group Holding, which is reported to be the largest financial institution in Moscow. But Tinkov was targetted by the British sanctions in response to Russia's invasion that forces Tinkov to sell the firm's stakes.

Ex-Putin ally returns medals

Earlier, an ex-Russian journalist and Putin's closest aide, Zhanna Agalakova returned the medals she was awarded by the Russian President saying that he has been "leading the country into the abyss." The famous Russian newscaster worked for the state-run TV network Channel One for more than 20 years, but quit over the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. She is now living in exile in France. She posted on social media saying that she had returned two medals: the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, second degree, received in 2006, and the Order of Friendship, awarded in 2018 back to Moscow. "Mr President [Putin], your leadership is leading the country into the abyss," the ex-Russian journalist said in the note that she shared on Facebook. "I consider your awards unacceptable."

Putin's ex-aide also flashed the French post office's customs declaration for the parcel that showed the destination address as "Kremlin, Moscow, Russia." Earlier in an interview, she had also urged the Russians to quit watching the state-run networks that she labelled as Kremlin propaganda. "It's a brainwashing machine," she stated.