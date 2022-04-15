In a protest against Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine, the demonstrators projected the Ukrainian flag on the building of Russian Embassy in Washington, according to the videos surfacing on Twitter. The incident took place on Thursday during a geopolitical light show in DC and the protesters and activists displayed solidarity with Ukraine by projecting the flag in blue and yellow colours on the Russian embassy.

According to one of the organisers of the luminous protest, Benjamin Wittes stated that the scene had turned into a “cat and mouse” game between the pro-Ukrainian demonstrators and the Russian Embassy. However, the attempts to keep the projection of the Ukrainian flag from being displayed on the Russian embassy building ultimately outlasted in the evening. For the protest, the organisers used using 15 projector lights and four generators to project the Ukrainian flag.

Wittes wrote on Twitter, “We lit up the Russian embassy in blue and yellow but the Checkists inside had a surprise for us. They are using their own spotlights to wash us out”.

More cat and mouse…. pic.twitter.com/dagrsnQlLo — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) April 14, 2022

It is to note here that the organisers of the luminous projection did not publicise the event in advance so the staff inside the Russian Embassy is left surprised. While protesters were not expecting any countermeasure from inside but the “beleaguered" spotlight operator appeared to have "collapsed", Wittes said on Twitter Livestream.

Elaborating the entire incident on social media, after the protest ended, Wittes said, “It was an admittedly small win for the good guys. But maybe it will give someone something to smile about in Ukraine.”

A recap of our special military operation against the Russian embassy this evening before I go to sleep. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) April 14, 2022

Biden says Russia committing 'genocide' in Ukraine

The protest involving the projection of Ukraine's national flag on the Russian embassy in Washington came just as US President Joe Biden described Russia’s actions in Ukraine as “genocide” for the first time in a speech in Iowa on Tuesday. While delivering remarks in Menlo, Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing ‘genocide’ in Ukraine. Shortly after the US President condemned Russian atrocities in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy hailed Biden’s remarks as “true words of a true leader”.

“I’m doing everything within my power by executive orders to bring down the price and address the Putin price hike,” Biden said.

He added, “Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away.”

Later, while talking to reporters before boarding the Air Force One, Biden appeared to double down on his ‘genocide’ claim but also added that his lawyers would be the ones to ultimately determine if Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine. The US President told the reporters, “It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being Ukrainian.”

“The evidence is mounting…And we’re gonna only learn more and more about the devastation, and we’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies but it sure seems that way to me,” he added as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate.

Image: AP