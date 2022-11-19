'Provocative': Russia Fumes After Poland Denies Lavrov's Participation In The OSCE Meeting

Poland has denied Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov from participating in the upcoming Ministerial Council meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Responding to the development on Saturday, Russia's Foreign Ministry has stated that Poland's decision is in violation of the organization’s rules.

In its statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Warsaw's decision "is incompatible with the status of the chairman of an organization in which 57 countries participate as sovereign and independent states in full equality." The statement further accused Poland of violating the OSCE Rules of Procedure and its legislative mandates, "in particular the decision of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Porto [2002] on the principles of the work of the Chairmanship-in-Office," Sputnik reported.

OSCE requested to evaluate Poland's decision

Russia's Foreign Ministry subsequently labelled Poland's decision to disallow participation of Russia's Foreign Miniter Sergey Lavrov in the OSCE meeting "unprecedented" and "provocative", while specifying that Russia's delegation at the event will be headed by Russia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich.

The OSCE is considered to be the largest regional security-oriented intergovernmental organization in the world and holds the status of an observer in the United Nations. The basic mandate of the OSCE includes issues such as arms control, the promotion of human rights, press freedom, and the conduct of free and fair elections.

Moscow has reportedly sent a request to all the members of the OSCE to evaluate Poland’s actions pertaining to its denial of participation to Russia. This is the 29th Ministerial meeting of the OSCE and is set to take place in the Polish city of Lodz for the duration of December 1 and 2.

The development comes days after the ties between Russia and Poland experienced unforeseen bumps after a missile landed on a Polish farm killing two. The missile was accused by Poland to be from Russia, while Russia denied the responsibility. The drama unfolded amid Russia’s barrage of missile strikes against Ukraine in the ongoing war.

Meanwhile, the United States along with NATO stated that the missile that struck Poland most likely belonged to the Ukrainian air defences that were engaged in countering the Russian missile barrage.

However, Russia further responded to the accusations by Ukraine and Poland claiming that the two nations were attempting to trigger a Moscow-NATO conflict on the pretext of the missile strike on Poland.