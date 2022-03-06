Puma Joins Growing List Of MNC & Retailers Suspending Operation In Russia Over Ukraine War

The current crisis in Ukraine has made companies take action to limit business activities in Russia. In a recent move to punish Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, German sportswear maker Puma has decided to suspend operations and product deliveries to Russia. There are about 100 Puma stores in Russia which had already stopped deliveries following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, Puma said, “We have suspended our contract with the Russian Basketball Federation with immediate effect”.

Sports company PUMA has decided to suspend operations of all its stores in Russia. pic.twitter.com/1agBHO6uzX — PUMA SE (@PUMAGroup) March 5, 2022

'We have suspended our product deliveries to Russia. We have decided to suspend operations of all our stores in Russia", the statement added.

Detailing the rescue operation taken up by the company, Puma mentioned that they have set up free accommodation in the western part of the country for their employees and their families in Ukraine. Puma's own charity organisation is supporting initiatives in the country with money.

While some of the sportswear and fashion companies that have suspended operations in Russia include Adidas, Nike and H&M. Adidas has suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Union with immediate effect. Nike has made merchandise purchases on its website and app unavailable in Russia as it cannot guarantee delivery. While the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, H&M has temporarily suspended all its sales in Russia.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia's Defence Ministry on Saturday declared a partial ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha. "From 1000 Moscow time (0700 GMT), the Russian side declares a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha," Russian news agencies quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.

Mariupol officials said that as Russian forces are violating the ceasefire by resuming shelling, evacuation efforts in the city had to be halted. The United Nations Human Rights Office has confirmed that 351 civilians have been reported dead and 707 civilians have been injured since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

(Image: Shutterstock/RepresentativeImage)