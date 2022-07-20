Putin Accepts To Lead Supervisory Board Of Russia's Movement Of Children And Youth

Amid the ongoing ravaging war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to serve as the chairman of a national children's and youth movement's supervisory board. On Wednesday, he confirmed this during a video conference meeting with the finalists of the 'Bolshaya Peremena' (or the Great Change) contest. "I am happy to accept the proposal. I hope that my interaction with the new movement will benefit me, my colleagues who will be involved in the movement’s activities one way or another, as well as all of its members," Putin remarked, the TASS news agency reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, attendees of a constituent meeting of the Russian movement of children and youth decided to establish the organisation. Meanwhile, President Putin had also authorised the "Russian Movement of Children and Youth" through law. The movement aims to implement state policy for the benefit of children and young people, enable moral education for children, offer them career guidance, plan recreational activities, and create environments that would allow them to fully develop and realise their potential.

The idea to launch 'Bolshaya Peremena' movement was put forward on May 19

According to reports, children as young as six will be included in the movement, and adult mentors will oversee their moral upbringing and plan their extracurricular activities. Earlier in the month of May, a proposal for a national children's and youth movement was made by a group of Russian parliamentarians to the State Duma. The idea to launch the 'Bolshaya Peremena' movement was put forward on May 19, 2022, marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Soviet Union’s 'Young Pioneers organization.'

'Bolshaya Peremena' movement to be noncommercial

"All of us have childhood pioneer memories full of romance and joy. The new movement will somehow use the practices of the pioneer organization, first and foremost, the traditions of mentorship," stated Galina Karelova, Federation Council Deputy Speaker, as per the TASS. She further claimed that the movement would be launched in order to promote children's growth and involvement in society. Notably, all participants in 'Bolshaya Peremena' will have the option of voluntary membership and equal rights. Meanwhile, the movement will be noncommercial, self-managed, and would concentrate on children and teenagers' wholesome growth and self-realization.

Image: AP