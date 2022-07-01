Putin Accuses West Of Exploiting Ukraine For Its Geopolitical Games Against Russia

In his latest slew of accusations, Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged that the West has been exploiting millions of Ukrainians for its geopolitical games. Addressing a meeting to commemorate 100 years of Russian illegal intelligence, Putin accused the west of “neocolonialism” and “US-style world order. His remarks came a day after western leaders coalesced in Madrid for NATO Summit wherein they strengthened their posture against Kremlin. Interestingly, US President Joe Biden, at the summit, had said, “He (Putin) wanted the ‘Finland-ization’ of NATO. He got the ‘NATO-ization’ of Finland.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Putin stated that the actions of the so-called collective west “proceeds from the fact that there is no alternative to its model of liberal globalism. He added, "However, let’s call a spade a spade; this model is nothing but a new version of neocolonialism and US-style world order for the chosen ones, where the rights of others are simply trampled on”. As per the Russian Leader, western power have been attempting to impose new world order based on their model of thought.

'Clearly illustrated by fate of many countries'

Putin added that this has had repercussions on millions of people in other countries including Ukraine. “It's clearly illustrated by the fate of many countries and nations in the Middle East and other regions of the world, as well as of millions of people in Ukraine, whom the West is cynically using as consumables in geopolitical games aimed at containing Russia," Putin said. The Russian state head also asserted that the containment steps were all aimed at curtailing the pace of Russian growth and preventing the country from developing at the necessary pace and based on the traditional values that it needed.

"Is it just containment? It is merely a fight against Russia," the president noted.

Only a day ago, the Russian President had hit back at G7 leaders who earlier mocked his “tough man” image. Answering a reporter at the 2022 Summit of the Caspian States in Ashgabat, Putin advised his colleagues to be “sensible", however, said that it was ‘understandable' amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine. Earlier on Sunday, G7 leaders including US President Joe Biden and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau ridiculed Putin’s ‘bare chested’ ride on a horse during his vacation in Siberia.

(Image: AP)