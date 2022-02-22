Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Western countries, especially America of interfering in the works of Ukraine. During a televised address to Russians, Putin claimed that the American embassy has been running Kyiv and asserted "Ukraine is a nuclear threat to Russia". The statement from the Russian President came on Monday after he announced his decision of recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Earlier on Monday, Putin held a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz and stated that he will be signing a decree recognising the independence of DPR and LPR regions, despite West warning of imposing sanctions.

According to the statement released by Kremlin, both the French and German leaders voiced dissatisfaction on hearing Putin's decision. "Today, the leadership of the DPR (Donetsk People's Republic) and LPR (Luhansk People's Republic) received appeals to recognize their sovereignty in connection with the military aggression of the Ukrainian authorities, massive shelling of the territory of Donbas, as a result of which the civilian population suffers. With all this in mind, the President of Russia said that he intended to sign a relevant decree in the near future," read the statement released by the Kremlin on Monday.

Ukraine has been supporting the demands of Western countries, says Putin

Russian President Putin also slammed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for maintaining dialogue with Moscow and alleged he has been supporting the demands of Western countries. "From the Very beginning, Kyiv started building statehood on contradictions," Putin added. He also said that the corruption in Kyiv corroded the Statehood and added that the "nationalists" took advantage of this in 2014 with the support of the West. "Ukraine is split... going through an acute economic crisis," added Putin.

Meanwhile, reacting to Putin's decision, the US, EU and the UK announced to impose sanctions on Moscow. US Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Washington has anticipated a move like this from Russia and added the country is ready to respond immediately. "President Biden will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine. This E.O. will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine," read the statement released by Psaki.

Kremlin recognition of the so-called “Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics” as “independent” requires a swift and firm response, and we will take appropriate steps in coordination with partners. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 21, 2022

EU and UK also impose sanctions on Moscow

The recognition of the two separatist territories in #Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the #Minsk agreements.



The EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 21, 2022

Tomorrow we will be announcing new sanctions on Russia in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 21, 2022

It is to mention that the decision of Putin has been criticised globally as a violation of international law. President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen has reacted sharply to the recent decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin for recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Taking to the microblogging site, she said that the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions is a blatant violation of international law. She added that the EU and its partners will react with unity. Hours after the US announced to impose fresh sanctions on Russia, the United Kingdom echoed the same. According to British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, "UK will be announcing new sanctions on Russia in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

(Image: Twitter/@KremlinRussia_E)