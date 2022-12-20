Putin Admits Situation In Russia-annexed Regions Is 'extremely Difficult' As War Rages On

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that the ongoing war with Ukraine has posed multiple challenges, specifically in the recently annexed regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. According to Sputnik, Putin’s remark came on Tuesday while he was lauding officers of Russian security agencies on the annual occasion of Security Agency Worker’s Day.

"I would like to especially note the units of security agencies that have begun to operate in the new regions of Russia. The situation in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions is extremely difficult,” he said, while urging security agencies that they “must do everything to ensure maximum security."

“The people living there - Russian citizens - hope for you, for your protection. And it is your duty to do everything necessary to ensure their security to the maximum, respect for their rights and freedoms," he added. Furthermore, he encouraged security services across the country to boost their efforts in specific zones amid escalating threats and risks posed by the ongoing war.

"Today, the dynamically changing global situation, the emergence of new threats and risks place increased demands on the entire system of Russian security agencies. And this means that you must seriously intensify work in key areas, make the most of your operational, technical, and personnel potential for this," the Russian president said. During the address, he also praised Russia’s security services for delivering remarkable results and reminded them that their key goal is to fight against terrorism.

What are the 'new regions' in Russia?

Putin’s emphasis on safeguarding Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia comes months after Russia annexed the four Ukrainian regions earlier in September based on a “referendum.” Following this, the regions have become crucial battlegrounds for Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Last week, the Donetsk People's Republic's representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said that Ukraine’s troops had launched 40 rockets from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems, adding that the attack was the most “massive strike since 2014.” "Another war crime was committed this morning by Ukrainian fascists. Today, at exactly 7:00 a.m. [04:00 GMT], they subjected the center of Donetsk to the most massive strike since 2014," Donetsk city mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Telegram.