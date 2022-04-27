Putin Agrees To Involve UN In Mariupol Evacuation Efforts During Meeting With Guterres

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday, dusted off the Kremlin's infamously long table to meet with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in Moscow. As a result of the much-anticipated meeting, Putin agreed to involve the UN and Red Cross in the evacuation of citizens from the last remaining holdout in the besieged city of Mariupol. As the war in eastern Europe continued for day 61, Guetteres landed in Russia with the aim to broker a peace deal between the warring sides.

“They (both the leaders) discussed proposals for humanitarian assistance and evacuation of civilians from conflict zones, namely in relation to the situation in the besieged port city of Mariupol, where thousands of civilians and Ukrainian troops remain holed up in the Azovstal steel mill,” a readout of the meeting said,

Speaking to Putin in Moscow, the Secretary-General also presented the UN’s position in regard to events happening in Ukraine. It has been nearly nine weeks since Kremlin first launched its ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine- a move which is against UN Charter. Meanwhile, the Russian president agreed to host follow-on discussions between the UN humanitarian affairs office, (OCHA)and the Russian Defence Ministry. Notably, Guetteres also held talks with the country's Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov during his stop.

In Moscow, Secretary-General @antonioguterres met with Russian president Vladimir Putin and reiterated the UN’s position on Ukraine. They discussed proposals for humanitarian assistance & evacuation of civilians from conflict zones. Full readout: https://t.co/GqlxzmGYCT pic.twitter.com/trlqMwZsNX — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) April 26, 2022

Turkish President attempts truce

Discreetly, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. Erdogan told Putin that Turkey will continue to do everything it can to help achieve long-term peace in Ukraine. The Turkish leader also reiterated his suggestion to hold a meeting of the presidents of the Russian Federation and Ukraine in Istanbul. In addition, Erdogan also emphasised the significance of a cease-fire and the smooth operation of humanitarian corridors.

"Erdogan proposed taking the Istanbul process to the level of leaders, a crucial threshold in the Russia-Ukraine negotiations," the Turkish president's office said in a statement, The AP reported. During the conversation, President Erdogan also stated that it is in the common interest to maintain the positive momentum gained in the Istanbul negotiations to pave the path for peace. The talks between Russia and Ukraine came to a halt after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russian armed forces of committing war crimes.

(Image: Russian presidency/Tass)