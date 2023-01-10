Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, seen as one of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, stated that Moscow is now fighting the US-led NATO military alliance in Ukraine and that the West is trying to wipe Russia from the political map of the world. Patrushev's statements, during an interview with the Argumenti i Fakti newspaper on Tuesday, reflect the narrative put forward by the Russian government, which sees the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as a struggle against Western aggression and attempts to encircle and weaken Russia. The Russian government has used this narrative to justify actions in Ukraine, including the annexation of Crimea in 2014, support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine and the invasion of Ukraine.

"The events in Ukraine are not a clash between Moscow and Kyiv – this is a military confrontation between Russia and NATO, and above all the United States and Britain," said Patrushev. "The Westerners’ plans are to continue to pull Russia apart, and eventually just erase it from the political map of the world," he added, as per a report from South China Morning Post. The contemprory origins of the war in Ukraine can be taced back to the EuroMaidan protests, which led to the ousting of Russia-friendly President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014 and the rise of a pro-Western government.

The role of Euromaidan protests in the conflict

Russia subsequently annexed Crimea and began supporting separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine, which has resulted in an ongoing conflict. In response to Patrushev's statements, the US has denied Moscow's claims that it wants to destroy Russia, with President Joe Biden cautioning that a conflict between Russia and NATO could trigger World War III. The US and its Western allies have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an imperial land grab, while Kyiv has vowed to fight until the last Russian soldier is ejected from its territory.