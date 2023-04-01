Putin Ally Lukashenko Warns Of Looming WWIII, Claims 'West Attempting To Invade Belarus'

Belarusian President and long-time Putin ally, Alexander Lukashenko, warned that the threat of World War 3 is looming “on the horizon”. The Belarusian leader stated that the world might head to WW3 due to NATO’s growing support for Kyiv. He even said that Russia might end up using nukes to defeat the Ukrainian forces if the West continues with its plan to “invade”, The Daily Mail reported. The leader is known as the “last dictator of Europe” and has been a staunch supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin ever since the Russia-Ukraine war began. Belarus even provided Russia with military bases enabling Moscow to have an upper hand in the raging war.

Lukashenko also claimed that the West is planning to “invade and destroy” Belarus and stated that the West’s decision to send battle tanks to Russia has brought the world one step closer to a “nuclear apocalypse. “As a result of the efforts of the United States and its satellites, a full-scale war has been unleashed in Ukraine,” the Belarusian President asserted in a televised address, as per the report by The Daily Mail. “A third world war with nuclear fires looms on the horizon,” he added. The Belarusian President stated that Putin can unleash a nuclear attack if the West continues with its threat. "It is impossible to defeat a nuclear power. If the Russian leadership understands that the situation threatens to cause Russia's disintegration, it will use the most terrible weapon. This cannot be allowed,” he said.

Lukashenko unleashes accusations against the West

In his address to the nation, the Belarusian President hurled several accusations against the West and even accused the Ukrainian allies of trying to “invade” Belarus. “Take my word for it, I have never deceived you," Lukashenko said. “They are preparing to invade Belarus to destroy our country,” he added. In the address, the Belarusian President called for a ‘truce’ in Ukraine. “We must stop now before an escalation begins. I'll take the risk of suggesting an end of hostilities... a declaration of a truce,”' Lukashenko said during a televised state of the nation address. “All territorial, reconstruction, security and other issues can and should be settled at the negotiation table, without preconditions,” he added. The eastern European leader has been in power since 1994.