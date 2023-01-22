Putin Ally Warns Of 'global Catastrophe' Berating West's Weapon Supply To Ukraine

West’s delivery of advanced weaponry to Ukraine will lead to a “global catastrophe” as it “threatens Russia’s territories”, a key aide of Russia's President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday, January 22. Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian Duma threatened a “terrible war” if NATO and the United States continued pumping arms into Ukraine during the ongoing conflict to attack Russians.

In a Telegram statement, Volodin wrote “If Washington and NATO countries supply weapons that will be used to strike civilian cities and attempt to seize our territories, as they threaten, this will lead to retaliatory measures using more powerful weapons.”

Nuclear-armed nation 'faces threat to security'

Putin's ally noted that there has never been a scenario where a nuclear-armed nation had faced a “threat to the security of their citizens and the territorial integrity of the country.” Moscow has been slamming Ukraine's Western allies and NATO for fuelling the conflict in the eastern Donbass region by supplying weapons, accusing Kyiv's regime of genocide against the ethnic Russian-speaking population. In a dire warning to the UK against sending more weapons and flaring the war, Kremlin said British tanks "will burn" with the other western munitions. The West supplying a new round of military aid and weaponry is not going to change the outcome of the war, Kremin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Russia slammed the military aid approved by the West for Kyiv that includes rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems which will be used to kill Russian forces. It threatened that the Western countries risk becoming a direct party to the war. UK announced this week that it will supply 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks and advanced artillery support for Ukraine's military.

Poland's Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, asserted that his country is considering sending Leopard-2 tanks regardless of Germany's approval, following a meeting of NATO officials at Ramstein Base. "Consent is of secondary importance," Morawiecki said. Ukrainian Defence Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, on Sunday also posted a video of a British Sea King helicopters calling them a "strong reinforcement for the Ukrainian Navy".The US agreed to send $3.75 billion in military weapons to NATO's eastern flank, it will include Bradley armored vehicles known as “tank-killer” for Ukraine for the first time.

Sea King from the UK has arrived in its new kingdom near the Black Sea in Ukraine!

It is a strong reinforcement for the Ukrainian Navy. Our cooperation will continue to increase.

Thank you to @BWallaceMP

Together, we will secure the seas and lands across all of Europe! pic.twitter.com/Qf4mF2vp8L — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) January 21, 2023

Image: AP