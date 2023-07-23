Putin And Lukashenko To Meet Following Russia's Warning About Aggression Against Belarus

After Russia warned Poland of aggression against Belarus, the president of Russia and the Belurian president decided to meet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko will be meeting on Sunday, July 23. This announcement of the meet comes after two days when Moscow warned that any aggression against its neighbour and staunchest ally would be considered an attack on Russia.

The statement by Putin came after Poland decided to move military units closer to its border with Belarus in response to the arrival in Belarus of forces from Russia's Wagner Group. While condemning this decision, Putin said Moscow would use all means it has to react to any hostility towards Minsk.

Putin's staunch ally - Belarus

According to the Kremlin, Lukashenko is coming for a working visit to Russia and will talk to Putin about further development of the countries' "strategic partnership", reported Sky News. Notably, in February 2022, Lukashenko allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to launch its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Since then the two countries have been strongest allies and Lukashenko has been regularly meeting Putin. The two countries have been participating in multiple joint military training exercises, and in June Mr Lukashenko allowed his country to be used as a base for Russian nuclear weapons, a move broadly condemned by the West.

The Belarusian president also played a major role as a mediator when the short-lived Wagner mutiny took place. Belarus has been taking training from the Wagner group at the border which is about 10kms away from Poland.

Russia attacks Odesa, confirms Ukrainian officials

Meanwhile, Moscow has launched overnight attacks on the Black Sea port of Odesa. The same has been confirmed by the Ukraine officials. In the attack, one person has been killed and 18 others have been injured including four children, said Ukrainian officials, reported Sky News.

"Odesa: another night attack of the monsters," said Oleh Kiper, governor of the broader southern Ukraine's Odesa region, on Telegram. Further, she added, "Unfortunately, we have one civilian who was killed."



Notably, Odesa is an important location in Ukraine, used as a major port for the export of grain. And Russia has been bombarding Odesa and other Ukrainian food export facilities almost daily over the past week. The pounding comes after Moscow withdrew from a UN-brokered sea corridor agreement that allowed for the safe shipment of Ukrainian grain.

