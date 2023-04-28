Putin Appeals Drone Piloting To Be 'taught In School', Calls UAV Of 'critical Importance'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the UAVs and other high-tech sectors would determine Russia's future, reported RT News. He has called unmanned aviation a field of “critical importance” for Russia’s economic development and technological sovereignty. Further, he added, "Young people who are interested in designing and operating drones must be encouraged and given opportunities as part of their early education." The statement by the Russian president came while he was visiting an exhibition of manufacturers and operators of unmanned aerial systems at the Rudnevo industrial park in Moscow, Russia, on April 27. One must also note that the statement by the Russian president comes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia, UAVs, and Putin's Ambition

The Russian civilian drone industry could be expanded and could open up “fundamentally new possibilities” across a variety of other sectors. Although this would require a large number of highly qualified and motivated specialists. Putin shared his vision for the expansion of the drone industry while meeting with top officials and industry experts on Thursday. While addressing the top officials and industry experts, Putin said, " It is necessary to include training courses and modules on the operation of unmanned systems in educational programs in fields from agriculture and construction to energy and transport", reported RT News.

“I fully support the proposals… for children to be able to learn to control, assemble, and design drones in school,” said Putin. Further, he asserted, " noting that this “interesting and useful” pastime will also serve as an “early career guidance that will ultimately benefit the country.”

While making a visit to the Rudnevo industrial park in Moscow, Putin commended it and called it "an exemplary drone hub and manufacturing cluster". Later, he also spent some time in a separate meeting, discussing key goals and obstacles for the industry, reported the local news outlet. “The country is interested in your success. And we will try to do anything we can to make this success a reality,” said Putin to the group of over two dozen representatives of drone manufacturers and operators. He also stressed that proper government support would help Russia’s civilian UAV industry to reach 1 trillion rubles ($12.2 billion). Russian state and private companies have been majorly using various types of drones to monitor critical infrastructure, facilities, pipeline systems, and power lines. However, the industry “has not yet been functioning as a system,” said Andrey Belousov, First Deputy Prime Minister. According to the RT news, the Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviation has been given the task to “drastically” revamp its outdated regulations and lift unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles.