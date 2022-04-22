Putin Asks EU's Charles Michel To 'influence Ukraine' To Stop Atrocities In Donbass

In a phone call held by EU Council President Charles Michel with Russian president Vladimir Putin, the latter asked Brussels to “influence the Kyiv authorities" in order to force them to stop the massive shelling of Donbas settlements. Putin condemned the “gross violations” of international humanitarian law in Ukraine’s eastern region, echoing his earlier statement that Ukraine forces have been committing “genocide” in the Donbass region.

”Attention is drawn to the irresponsible statements of the EU representatives about the need to resolve the situation in Ukraine by military means, as well as ignoring the numerous war crimes of the Ukrainian security forces," Kremlin said in a readout of the call published later.

EU Council President asks Putin to hold 'direct contact' with Volodymyr Zelensky

President of the European Council, Charles Michel, iterated in “no uncertain terms” the unacceptability of Russia’s war and warned Moscow of sanctions that the EU may impose on Russia for continuing the invasion. EU Council President appealed to Russia for a ceasefire in Ukraine during the Orthodox Easter. Michel also asked Putin to hold “direct contact” with embattled Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kremlin responded by saying that the President of Russia reaffirmed his position on this matter, noting that such a possibility depends, in particular, on ongoing negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations. Putin also accused the Ukrainian side of demonstrating “inconsistency” and is not seeking mutually acceptable solutions.

While EU officials demanded safe passage for civilians seeking to leave besieged cities such as Mariupol, Kremlin said that measures were taken on an ongoing basis to protect the civilian population and that there was the daily opening of humanitarian corridors. Putin reiterated that after the “liberation of Mariupol” implying the full siege of the port city, he had ordered his troops to cancel the assault on the industrial zone of the Azovstal plant where Ukrainian forces are holed up for “humanitarian reasons.”

“At the same time, all servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, militants of the national battalions and foreign mercenaries who laid down their arms are guaranteed life, decent treatment in accordance with international law,” he stressed. He then added that Kyiv’s regime “does not allow this opportunity to be taken.”