Putin Avers Russia Is Providing Aid To Donbass Against 'Ukraine Invasion'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again pointed fingers at Ukraine for initiating the ongoing war. On June 17, Russia welcomed representatives of seven African states, who arrived primarily to present their peace initiative on the Russia-Ukraine war. While talking to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation on June 17, Putin said, "Russia is ready to review any proposals from African states on the Ukrainian settlement." At the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Russian president also pointed out how Moscow supported the people of Donbass after the "bloody coup" in Ukraine and had been trying to settle the situation peacefully for a long time.

3 things you need to know:

Earlier, the African delegation discussed the Peace initiative with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

The talks between Russian officials and the South African delegation lasted for over 3 hours and were subsequently commented upon by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russia is ready to review any proposals from African states on the Ukrainian settlement

Does Putin blame Ukraine for the war?

In the meeting, President Putin has shown a willingness to end the war with Kiyv which has been going on for one year and four months now. However, one of the key points from Putin’s conversation with the African leaders was about "Russia’s right to recognise Donbass".

These significant statements by Putin came after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa presented the 10 main points of the peace plan. Ramaphosa's peace plan included de-escalation of the conflict on both sides, diplomatic negotiations, ensuring the sovereignty of states in accordance with the UN Charter, exchange of captives, post-war reconstruction and others. The Russian president underscored, "It was the Kyiv regime who started this war in 2014, and we were entitled to provide (people of Donbass) with aid, in accordance with the UN Charter Article 51, citing the clause regarding self-defence."

How does Putin justify his statement on the Donbass?

While addressing the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, President Vladimir Putin said Russia had every right to recognise the Donbass republics under the UN Charter. To justify he further added, "When Kosovo declared independence, the International Court of Justice, pressured by Western countries, ruled that under the UN Charter, when a country declared independence, there was no need to seek permission from the central government." He emphasised the fact that a set of treaties have been signed on mutual assistance with the Donbass republics and had since been providing them with military aid in line with Article 151 of the UN Charter.

"It means that the Donbass republics did not have to ask Kyiv for permission," the Russian president noted. "They declared independence. Did we have the right to recognise them? Of course, we did," he added.

Donbass: Pro-Russian or not?

Donbass consists of two big eastern regions, Luhansk and Donetsk, which run from outside Mariupol in the south all the way to the northern border with Russia. Donbass has been predominantly Russian-speaking and after Russia seized Crimea in 2014, its proxy forces captured more than a third of Ukraine's east. Now, Russia has made a statement that it has a legitimate right to recognise Donbass as Russian territory. On the other hand, as per the US-based newspaper, Luhansk and Donetsk may be broadly Russian-speaking, but they are no longer pro-Russian.