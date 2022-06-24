Putin At BRICS Avers Global Economy Suffering Due To West's 'ill-conceived, Selfish' Acts

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday, asserted that the global economy was suffering due to the “ill-conceived and selfish actions of certain states.” As Russia's war on Ukraine lingers on, the West has retaliated by slapping gruelling sanctions on the Russian Federation. Addressing BRICS leaders, Putin accused the west of shifting their own policy mistakes onto the rest of the world and asked them to ensure cooperation. Notably, BRICS is a collaborative group of five emerging economies of the world vis-a-vis Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Speaking at the 14th edition of the BRICS summit, he said: “…only on the basis of honest and mutually beneficial cooperation we can look for ways out of the critical situation that has emerged in the world economy because of the ill-conceived and selfish actions of certain states, which, by using financial mechanisms, are actually shifting their own macroeconomic policy mistakes onto the rest of the world."

US’ punitive measures and European Union’s six gigantic sanctions package along with major companies halting services in the Russian Federation have had a devastating impact on the country’s economy. Amidst all this, the Russian leader asserted that he was convinced that the leadership of the BRICS countries is needed to “develop a unifying, positive course towards the formation of a truly multipolar system of inter-government relations.”

China lambasts western sanctions

At the same summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping bashed the Western-imposed sanctions that have been imposed on Moscow in the backdrop of its "special military operations". He called the sanctions "a double-edged sword" that can bring disasters to people around the world. Notably, his statement came during an opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum on Wednesday. According to the news agency Xinhua, the Chinese President has termed the sanctions a "politicised" step and added the actions were taken with an aim to weaponise the global economy.

Meanwhile, Russian forces are edging closer to seizing the last pocket of resistance in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, Associated Press reported. Sievierodonetsk and its neighbouring city Lysychansk, continue to be battered by intense shelling. However, British intelligence has predicted that the momentum of the invasion will slow down over time.

(Image: AP)