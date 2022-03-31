Putin Bans Use Of Foreign Software In Russia; Attempts To Reduce Technological Dependency

Russian President Vladimir Putin has banned the purchase of foreign software for information infrastructure. Putin signed a decree which will ensure technological independence in the country. On Wednesday, the agreement was published on the official legal information website. According to the decree, foreign software, including part of software and hardware systems, can no longer be purchased without the approval of the authorised executive after March 31.

In an effort to lessen Russia's reliance on Western technology, the directive also prohibits state entities from employing foreign software in critical infrastructure beginning January 1, 2025. In this respect, the Russian Federation's government must approve the software needs for government agencies at vital information infrastructure facilities within a month, as well as the regulations for coordinating the purchase of foreign software and services required for its use, according to TASS.

The decree also suggests that the government must ensure the creation and organisation of the activities of a research and production association specialising in the development, production, technical support, and maintenance of trusted software and hardware complexes for critical information infrastructure, as well as determine the timing and procedure for the transition to the use of trusted software and hardware systems.

The president also asked the Cabinet of Ministers to put in place measures within six months to ensure the preferential use of domestic radio-electronic products and telecoms equipment at critical information infrastructure sites. In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers is in charge of establishing a monitoring and control system, as well as conducting essential personnel training and retraining.

Russia bans Facebook and Instagram from conducting business in the country

Last week, Russia banned Meta's Facebook and Instagram from conducting business in the country, while allowing Russian users to continue to use WhatsApp. A Russian court ordered that the restriction was based on a ruling by Russian Judge Olga Solopova of the Tverskoy Court of Moscow, according to TASS.

Meta will no longer be able to operate branches or conduct business in Russia. Google has also imposed sanctions on Russia, prohibiting Russians from purchasing apps or registering for services using their Google accounts. Shipping to the country has been halted by companies such as Samsung and the list of companies cutting ties with Russia is expected to grow.

Image: AP/ Pixabay