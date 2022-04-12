Putin Meets Belarusian President Lukashenko Amid Mounting Pressure From West Over Ukraine

In the midst of Russian aggression in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Blagoveshchensk in the Amur Oblast where he will meet Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The leaders will talk about the Ukraine situation and bilateral ties but before that, they are slated to observe the building of the Vostochny cosmodrome, which is a Russian spaceport as per the reports of RIA Novosti. They will address the development of bilateral cooperation during the meeting, and a joint news conference is expected to follow. Both the leaders have arrived in Blagoveshchensk.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Lukashenko are expected to visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's far-east amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in order to mark Russia's annual Cosmonautics Day

The Russian President will also meet with Vasily Orlov, the Governor of the Amur Region, and Dmitry Rogozin, the Director-General of Roscosmos. Lukashenko is also slated to meet with Oleg Kozhemyako, the governor of Primorsky Krai, in Vladivostok, in addition to touring Vostochny and discussions with Putin, according to RIA Novosti. Belarus' collaboration with this region will be the key issue of discussion. Lukashenka will also pay a visit to Russky Island, where he will discuss seafood supply to the Belarusian market.

Belarus has been blamed for helping Russia

Belarus has been blamed for helping Russia in carrying out the military operation in Ukraine. On February 24, Russia launched tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine from Russian and Belarusian territory in a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarizing and "denazifying" its neighbour. Earlier Lukashenko stated that Belarus must be part of negotiations to end the situation in Ukraine. He also said that Belarus has been wrongfully labelled an accomplice of the aggressor. Belarus is also included in the sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union, the United States and others.

European Union's military committee had a meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine

In the meanwhile, on Sunday, the European Union's military committee had a meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine, with Russia anticipated to press for control of the country's eastern regions, according to Bloomberg. Airstrikes are being focused on the city of Mariupol, which is still in the midst of fighting. Boris Johnson, the UK Prime Minister, paid an unexpected visit to Kyiv on Saturday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Image: AP