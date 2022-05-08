Putin Believes 'he Can't Afford To Lose' Ukraine War, May 'double Down' Efforts: CIA Chief

As Russia escalates its attack in East Ukraine, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William J. Burns on Saturday flagged that Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that "he cannot afford to lose" the war against Kyiv. Speaking to Financial Times, the chief of the agency warned that Putin could be "doubling down" his efforts to emerge victorious in what Russia calls the "special military operation." The scarring losses in terms of troops and artillery have not changed Putin's views of gaining control over Ukraine, he added.

"I think he is a frame of mind in which he believes he cannot afford to lose the war," CIA chief William J. Burns told Financial Times.

"He is convinced that right now doubling down still will enable him to make progress," he added.

Burns further claimed that Putin has been "stewing" over Ukraine for years in a "very combustible combination of grievance, ambition, and insecurity." He added that despite the battlefield losses, Putin has not backed down his efforts in Ukraine since he has "staked" a lot on choices that led him to announce the "invasion." Talking about nuclear weapons, the US spy agency chief reiterated what UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said last month. There is "no practical evidence" of a tactical nuclear weapon," he said, as quoted by CBS News. Nevertheless, he added, one must not "take the possibilities lightly."

Putin's invasion was 'profound mistake': Burns

The US spy agency chief further backed Pentagon spokesmanJohn Kirby's comments on the reports of the Russian warship, Moskva, sinking.

As per recent reports, citing anonymous sources, the US provided specific intel on the location of the Russian ship. The news prompted Kremlin to accuse the US of "direct participation and coordination" in military actions against Russian Federation with Ukraine. However, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Saturday refuted such claims saying that Washington "did not provide Ukraine with specific targetting information."

Burns on Saturday seconded Kirby, saying that " I absolutely agree, it is irresponsible - it is very risky and dangerous when people talk too much, whether it's leaking in private or talking in public about specific intelligence issues," he said. He also dubbed Putin's operations in Ukraine a "profound mistake" further calling him out for "underestimating" Ukraine's defence capabilities.

300 civilians rescued from Azovstal

As the Russian war has burgeoned for 74 days, invading troops escalated bombing in key Ukrainian areas, especially in the strategic port of Mariupol. Despite Putin's orders against it, Russian troops rained air attacks on Azovstal steelworks, which hold over 2,000 Ukrainian defenders and civilians.

Meanwhile, after desperate failed attempts, Ukraine on Saturday completed its first phase of the evacuation of civilians from the steel plant. According to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, over 300 people have been extracted from the ill-fated plant so far. As per CNN reports, Kyiv authorities are now planning a second phase of evacuation to retrieve those injured, medics, and soldiers trapped in the factory.

(Image: AP)