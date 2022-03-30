A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden is only possible if Russia decides to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine, White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield said at a briefing during Vietnam Veterans Day on Tuesday. At this time, Washington is focused on supplying weaponry to Ukraine to defend its sovereignty, and is continuing to increase sanctions, support stable energy markets, and ensure state of diplomatic negotiations, she said.

The remarks come after Biden made a capstone 4 day trip to Europe last week, and announced efforts to redouble NATO forces on the eastern flank. Biden had earlier said yesterday that he would be willing to meet with President Putin again.

“I think he [Biden] articulated pretty clearly that it would depend on what President Putin wanted to talk about,” said White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield. “I’m not going to set preconditions for a conversation between President Biden and President Putin, except to say that we have been very clear and President Biden has been very clear that there needs to be tangible de-escalation from Russia and a clear, genuine commitment to diplomacy before the President would have that kind of conversation,” she went on to add.

Biden administration is in close contact with Ukrainians, Turkey during peace talks

On Turkey’s efforts to broker a ceasefire between the two warring sides, a White House official said that the Biden administration is in close contact with the Ukrainians and is supportive of their efforts to engage in diplomacy and to try to reach a ceasefire. “We are prepared to be helpful however we can and are focused on putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.”

The administration, she stressed, will increase pressure on Russia’s President Putin by imposing severe costs in partnership with our Allies and partners. On reports that Russia has slowed down its offensive in Kyiv, Bedingfield said: “One should be fooled by Russia’s announcements and should be clear-eyed about the reality of what’s happening on the ground.” Further, she warned: “Everyone should expect that we’re going to continue to see attacks across Ukraine.” Pentagon’s own intelligence suggests that any movement of Russian forces in Ukraine is not a withdrawal but a “repositioning.”

Image: AP