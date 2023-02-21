Putin Boosts Morale Of Russian Soldiers Amid Ukraine Conflict, Announces Major Incentives

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the government would establish a special state fund for the relatives of Russians who have perished in the conflict. He claims that each family will have a personal point of contact within the fund's bureaucratic structure, and the money will be used by the end of the year. "We must make improvements," said Putin in his state-of-the-nation address on Tuesday.

"I understand how unbearably hard it is now for the wives, sons, daughters of fallen soldiers, their parents, who raised worthy defenders of the Fatherland," he told lawmakers.

This came in response to claims made by Russian military bloggers that the military is preventing them from receiving promised reimbursements. The Institute for the Study of Conflict had anticipated that Putin would address this issue given the growing mistrust among civilians as a result of unpaid bills. According to the think tank, soldiers who fought for Russia last year have discovered they are unable to obtain the documentation required to earn compensation.

On Tuesday, Putin in his state-of-the-nation address railed against the West. The speech was meant to provide insight into how the Kremlin views its stalemated conflict in Ukraine and to establish the tone for the upcoming year. Putin has regularly claimed that Western nations are a threat to Russia in order to justify his invasion of Ukraine.

Russia will implement the latest technologies; says Vladimir Putin

According to Putin, Russia will keep "implementing the latest technologies" to strengthen its military. In addition, some innovations are already "exceeding the parameters of Western equipment," Putin continued in his speech. According to the Russian President, the nation wants to "create a mass production" of these weapons using its own industrial and technical base model.

"It’s they who have started the war. And we are using force to end it ," Putin stated while addressing parliamentarians, government representatives, and veterans who fought in Ukraine.