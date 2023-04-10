'Putin Called Me War Criminal': Musk Denies To Remove Russia's Medvedev's Provocative Post

On Monday, Tesla CEO and new Twitter chief Elon Musk refused to delete a statement posted by the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on Twitter. On Saturday, the Russian diplomat made a long post on the social media platform, titled “WHY WILL UKRAINE DISAPPEAR? BECAUSE NOBODY NEEDS IT”. In the post, Medvedev listed out the reasons why Europe, the US, Africa, Latin America, Asia, Russia and its own Ukrainian citizens “don’t need" the eastern European country. The long post attracted intense criticism from around the world. Many even urged the Twitter CEO to look into the matter and take down the post. However, Musk had a different stance on the issue.

On Monday, a Twitter user tagged Musk and went on to list reasons why the post by Medvedev should be taken down. "To @elonmusk1. Is this a violation of TOS calling for genocide of #Ukraine 2. How is a terrorist state verified 3. Why did you allow #Russian leaders back on the platform lifting #Twitters regulations against #Putin and #Russian officials 4. Why are you not abiding by sanctions,” the Twitter user asked Musk. The Tesla CEO refused to delete the post and stated that he will leave to the people to decide for themselves. “All news is to some degree propaganda. Let people decide for themselves,” he replied. Musk then went on to state that he was told that Russian President Vladimir Putin have called him a “war criminal” in the past and made it clear that Putin is not his “best friend”. “I’m told Putin called me a war criminal for helping Ukraine, so he’s not exactly my best friend,” the Twitter CEO now with a different username (“Harry Bolz”) exclaimed.

I’m told Putin called me a war criminal for helping Ukraine, so he’s not exactly my best friend.



All news is to some degree propaganda. Let people decide for themselves. — Harry Bōlz (@elonmusk) April 9, 2023

The post and the debate it ensued

On Saturday, the Russian Chairman posted a problematic and provocative post in which he listed out the reasons “Why Ukraine will disappear”. In the post, the Russian Diplomat called Ukraine a “Nazi regime”. He stated that aiding Ukraine in the raging Russia-Ukraine war has imposed a significant financial burden on Europe and hence “Europe does not need Ukraine."Europe doesn’t need Ukraine. The forced support of the Nazi regime, by the American mentor’s order, has put Europeans into a financial and political inferno. All for the sake of bandera’s unterukraine, that even the snobby, insolent Polacks don’t take for a valid country, and time and again toss in the issue of its western areas anschluss. There’s a nice perspective ahead: to permanently put the nouveau-Ukrainian blood-sucking parasites on the decrepit EU’s arthritis-crippled neck. That’ll be the final fall of Europe, once majestic, but robbed off by degeneration," he wrote.

WHY WILL UKRAINE DISAPPEAR? BECAUSE NOBODY NEEDS IT

1. Europe doesn’t need Ukraine. The forced support of the Nazi regime, by the American mentor’s order, has put Europeans into a financial and political inferno. All for the sake of bandera’s unterukraine, that even the snobby,… — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) April 8, 2023

The controversial post has attracted a lot of criticism around the world. While some called it problematic, others called it provocative. Musk’s refusal to delete the Russian official’s post comes in the midst of reports that the social media site is eying to lift restrictions on Kremlin-linked tweets and Twitter accounts. According to the Telegraph, tests from multiple accounts have shown that Twitter search results, timelines and recommendation tools are showcasing users such as Vladimir Putin’s presidential account, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and its UK Embassy. These accounts had restrictions placed on them when the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February last year.