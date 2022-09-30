Putin Calls Nord Stream Blasts A 'terrorist Attack', Accuses West Of Hiding Culprits

Ever since European authorities discovered leakages in Nord Stream pipelines that led to powerful underwater explosions, it has escalated fresh tensions between Russia and western nations because the West believes that it is an act of sabotage. However, Russia has now claimed that the United States and its allies are responsible for blowing up the undersea gas pipelines to intensify the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday blamed the US government and its partners for the gas leakage only to increase pressure, leaving Europe in a chaotic situation to secure its supplies and energy infrastructure, as per Sputnik. He has called the "unprecedented sabotage" to the Nord Stream natural-gas pipelines "an act of international terrorism," according to a Kremlin statement issued on Thursday.

While speaking on the annexation of four Ukrainian regions invaded by Russian forces, Putin said the Anglo-Saxons have now moved on to sabotage as the sanctions imposed by them are not enough. He also said that it is hard to believe that the West organised these blasts on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Sergey Lavrov avers EU suffering massive losses due to US dragging the Bloc into Ukraine war

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Minister lashed out at the United States on Friday. He said the European Union is suffering enormous losses because the US has dragged the bloc into this war, and now the EU has lost its autonomy.

"Pursuing their thoughtless course of 'canceling Russia,' the Anglo-Saxons achieved unconditional subordination of the entire collective West, NATO, as well as the European Union, which finally lost its course towards strategic autonomy," Lavrov said at a meeting of the heads of intelligence agencies of the CIS countries, adding that this causes enormous losses to the bloc, reported Sputnik.

Russia annexes 4 Ukrainian regions

Notably, this development comes at a time when Kremlin has annexed four captured regions into Russia. Meanwhile, the UN Security Council is slated to vote on a resolution that would condemn Russia for its "illegal so-called referendums" in the four Ukrainian areas and declare that they no longer have any validity. The resolution would call on the world to not recognise any alterations to the status of Ukraine's Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia areas.

