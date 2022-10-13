Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines an "act of international terrorism." He has said that the sabotage of gas pipelines was aimed at "undermining" the energy security of the entire continent. Putin made the remarks while addressing the Russian Energy Week International Forum Plenary session on Wednesday, October 12.

"I am of course talking about the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. There is no doubt that this is an act of international terrorism, the purpose of which is to undermine the energy security of the entire continent," Putin said in his address.

Putin said that the attack on gas pipelines was aimed to destroy and block cheap energy sources and deprive millions of people, industrial consumers of gas, heat, electricity and other resources. In addition, the attacker wanted to force the people to buy gas, heat, electricity and other resources at much higher prices. He described the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline as an "extremely dangerous precedent" which he stressed demonstrated that any important piece of transport, energy or communications infrastructure is under threat, irrespective of its location and management.

"The attack on the Nord Streams has set an extremely dangerous precedent, which shows that any critical piece of transport, energy or communications infrastructure is under threat, regardless of its location, management or whether it lies on the seabed or on land," Putin said.

Those behind sabotage want to sever ties between Russia & EU: Putin

The Kremlin leader stressed that those responsible for the sabotage of Nord Stream gas pipelines want to completely sever ties between Russia and European Union to "fully undermine and crush Europe’s political agency, weaken its industrial potential and seize the market." Putin emphasised that international energy security is facing unprecedented challenges and issues and blamed the "short-sighted and erroneous actions" by a number of Western nations for pushing the international community into "this situation for years."

Germany launches probe into suspected sabotage of gas pipelines

On October 10, German prosecutors launched an investigation into the suspected sabotage of two gas pipelines, according to AP. Notably, the pipelines were built to bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea. Undersea explosions in September ruptured the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Furthermore, the explosions in the sea also affected the Nord Stream 2 pipeline which has not come into use since Germany suspended its certification process after Russia launched an offensive in Ukraine. According to prosecutors, they have ample evidence that suggests that the gas pipelines were damaged by at least deliberate detonations. Previously, Denmark and Sweden have suspected that explosives were used for carrying out a deliberate act of sabotage.

