Putin Calls On West To Pull Back Sanctions On Russian Grain To Tackle Global Food Crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday stated that the West must remove restrictions on exports of Russian grain. While speaking to reporters in Tehran following talks with the presidents of Iran and Turkey, Putin said, “We will facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain, but we are proceeding from the fact that all restrictions related to air deliveries for the export of Russian grain will be lifted”. Russian President arrived in Iran on Tuesday and has already met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has now lasted five months, has also hampered shipments from one of the world’s biggest exporters of wheat and other grain, sparking fears of global food shortages. Putin noted, “As you know, Americans have lifted -- essentially lifted -- restrictions on the supply of Russian fertilizers to the world markets.”

"If they sincerely want to improve the situation on the international food markets, I hope the same will happen with the supply of Russian grain for export”, the Kremlin leader added.

Putin’s remarks on Russian grain exports came as the European Union expressed hope regarding an agreement between Russia and Ukraine over the exports of grain that can be reached this week. Earlier last week, negotiators from Russia and Ukraine met in Istanbul, Turkey and they are slated to meet again this week. EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, “this may be the most important thing that the international community is facing. The most worrisome thing is the lack of food in many countries around the world."

Putin met Iranian leaders in Tehran

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Iran on Tuesday for his first international trip since February 24 when he announced the “special” military operation in Ukraine. The Russian President met with his Iranian counterpart Raisi along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Putin also met with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on Tuesday.

During a bilateral meeting with Raisi, Putin said, “I am very pleased to be on the hospitable Iranian soil...We can boast about record figures in terms of trade growth…We are strengthening our cooperation on international security issues, making a significant contribution to the settlement of the Syrian conflict."

Image: AP