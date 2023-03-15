Putin Calls Version On Pipeline Blast By Ukrainian Activists 'utter Nonsense'

Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview on Tuesday claimed statements that the terrorist act at Nord Stream pipelines was carried out by Ukrainian activists not affiliated with the Kyiv government are completely baseless, TASS reported.

"I am confident this is utter nonsense," the president noted in a comment on publications offering a version of Ukranian involvement in the blast. "The explosion of such kind, with such power and at such depth, could only be made by specialists, supported by the whole might of a state having certain technologies," the Russian president noted.

"Certainly" the Russian leader responded in the affirmative when asked if it was safe to presume that the explosion was specifically the work of Western nations. "One should always look for those having the interest. Who was interested? Theoretically the United States is certainly interested - to halt supplies of Russian energy resources to the European market and deliver volumes of its natural gas, particularly liquefied, even if it is much more expensive - by 25-30% - than Russian one," Putin said, TASS reported.

Another Nord Stream bomb has probably been found: Putin

The Russian president in an interview on Rossiya-1 television on Tuesday, a Gazprom ship has discovered evidence that may indicate the presence of another explosive device on a Nord Stream pipeline, which is located 30 kilometres from the location of the previous terrorist attack, TASS reported. Putin has alleged that Gazprom got authorisation from Denmark to inspect the location of the explosion at the Nord Stream undersea natural gas pipeline, but the ship that the business hired went further along the pipeline. "And at a distance of about 30 kilometers from the site of the explosion, a little stake was found, which was placed at a location that’s similar to where the blast took place," Putin said.

The most exposed areas of any gas pipeline, he claimed, are pipe connections. The president stated: "Specialists believe it might be an antenna to receive a signal to detonate an explosive device that could have been - I’m not certain but it’s possible - planted under the pipeline system." In reference to the Nord Stream pipeline blast, he added: "It appears that several explosive devices were planted."

Nord Stream pipelines explosion

On September 27, Nord Stream AG announced that the previous day had seen extraordinary damage to three threads of its Nord Stream pipeline. Swedish seismologists reported two explosions on September 26 along the course of the pipes. As an attack by international terrorists, the incident was being looked into by Russian prosecutors.

On February 8, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh wrote a piece in which he claimed, citing a source, that US Navy divers with the assistance of Norwegian experts put explosives under the Russian Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in June under the cover of the Baltops exercise.

According to the report, Burns and the CIA assisted in planning the operation, and US President Joseph Biden personally gave the operation the go-ahead following nine months of discussion with the administration's national security team.

As per US officials quoted in a New York Times report, the most recent intelligence data point to a pro-Ukrainian group possibly being responsible for the pipeline sabotage. According to the article, the US administration was unaware of the operation.

German detectives had located the ship that the saboteurs used, according to a story in the German newspaper Die Zeit. It was rented out by a firm that was registered in Poland and purportedly owned by Ukrainian people, the report further said.