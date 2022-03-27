Putin Cannot Remain In Power, Says Biden In Poland Meet; White House Issues Clarification

In Poland's capital Warsaw, US President Joe Biden stated that Vladimir Putin cannot remain in power, after his unjustified attack on Ukraine. However, a White House official stated that Biden did not call for his regime to change in Russia but that his message was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise control over his neighbours or over the area, as per the report of AP News. Kremlin instantly replied to Biden's remark with the spokesperson of Kremlin saying that Biden is not to decide if Putin remains in power or not and only the citizens of the Russian Federation has the right to decide. Biden had also described Putin as a 'war criminal,' earlier.

The US president also accompanied Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski to the National Stadium in Warsaw, where Ukrainian migrants are being registered and given relief. Since the Russian incursion began more than a month ago, Poland has taken in more than 2.2 million of the estimated 3.5 million migrants fleeing Ukraine. Poland, which is the largest NATO member from the former Soviet Union, is a vital player in the Western response to Russia's invasion.

Biden also referred to Putin as a 'butcher'

Biden also referred to Putin as a 'butcher' while meeting with ministers and Ukrainian refugees. When asked what he thought of Russian President Vladimir Putin after seeing the migrants, he answered that Putin is a butcher. The US president also met with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda at the presidential palace in Warsaw, where he reaffirmed Washington DC's unwavering commitment to Poland and Ukraine. Russian cruise missiles targeted locations near Ukraine's western border, around 400 kilometres from where Biden was speaking, just before he began his remarks.

He told Russian citizens that they are not the enemy

He also likened Ukraine's resistance to a Russian invasion to the anti-Soviet "battle for independence," and warned that the world must brace itself for a long fight ahead. He told Russian citizens that they are not the enemy and pushed them to hold Putin responsible for the West's harsh economic sanctions. Biden also expressed his scepticism that Russia had changed its plan in its invasion of Ukraine, following Moscow's claims that the breakaway eastern Donbas region would be totally liberated.

Image: AP