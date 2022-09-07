Putin Claims Almost All Grain From Ukraine Goes To EU Nations; May Revise Export Deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that almost all the Ukrainian grain is being exported to the EU nations and not to the poorest and developing countries. Addressing the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on 7 September, Putin stated that the action will increase the food problems in the world and warned it could result in an "unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe." Putin underscored that he was thinking about limiting the export of grain and will discuss the issue with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"If we exclude Turkey as an intermediary country, then almost all grain exported from Ukraine is sent not to the developing and poorest countries, but to the EU countries," Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum. "I want to say that just as many European countries acted as colonizers in previous decades and centuries, they continue to act today. Once again, they simply deceived the developing countries and continue to deceive," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin further added, "It is obvious that with this approach, the scale of food problems in the world will only grow -unfortunately to our great regret which can lead to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, and it may be worth considering how to limit the export of grain and other food along this route. I will certainly consult on this subject with the President of Turkey, Mr. Erdogan." Addressing the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Russian President Vladimir Putin citing UN World Food Programme data said that only two ships out of 87 ships with grain were sent to countries in need.

Most needy nations received only 60,000 tons of grain: Putin

Putin stressed that nations which were in need received only 60,000 tons of grain out of 2 million tons exported from Ukraine, according to the statement released on the Kremlin website. He emphasised that Russia made every effort to ensure that Ukrainian grain was exported from seaports. Putin stated that he held meetings with leaders of the African Union and African nations and assured them that Moscow would make every effort to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grains. Notably, Russia, the UN, Ukraine and Turkey agreed to resume the export of grains from Ukrainian ports after the Black Sea Grain initiative in July. The agreement between Russia, the UN, Ukraine and Turkey allowed food exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odessa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhny. Before the agreement, Ukraine accused Russia of blocking its ports and not allowing the export of grains amid the ongoing war.

"Under the UN World Food Programme, which is meant to provide assistance to the most needy countries, only two ships were loaded. I emphasize only two out of 87, and 60,000 tons of food out of two million tons were transported on them," Russian President Putin said.

Image: AP/Unsplash