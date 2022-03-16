Putin Claims Russia Was Forced To Attack Ukraine; 'Prevented Attack On Donbas, Crimea'

Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday held a meeting with government officials via a video conference call to discuss the economic situation in the Russian federal subjects amid multiple sanctions against Moscow. He said that Russia has no intent to occupy Ukraine while accusing Kyiv of ignoring implementations of the Minsk Agreements.

Putin claimed that Russia was forced to launch the special military operation as "large scale attack on Donbass was just a matter of time. We prevented the attack."

On economic sanctions imposed on Russia, President Putin said, "These sanctions are the consequence of irresponsible policies; they (West) have increased the inflation and inequality and we have more refugees around the world."

The Russian President added, "It is a good lesson for everyone; You should invest in your own country; I would like to thank those companies who continue to work in our country they would be benefited in future, we are going to respect their properties here."

The Russian president further said that Western patrons don't care about the fate of the people at the neo Nazis. "They choose economic, financial and trade sanctions as weapons against Russia."

'Kyiv could get nuclear weapons to target Russia'

Putin claimed that the desire of the pro-Nazi regime in Kyiv constitutes a severe threat to Russia. "Statements were made by Kyiv authorities about their intention to create nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them. This was a real threat. Already in the foreseeable future, with foreign technical assistance, the pro-Nazi regime in Kyiv could get its hands on weapons of mass destruction. And the targets of such weapons would of course be Russia," Putin said.

"A network of dozens of laboratories operated in Ukraine under the direction of and financial support from the Pentagon. Military biological programmes were carried out, including experiments with samples of coronaviruses, anthrax, cholera, African swine fever and other deadly diseases," he added.

The West has imposed several economic sanctions against Russia as a punishment for the invasion of Ukraine. Russia has also been stripped of favoured trade status which will also allow other countries to impose higher tariffs on Russian goods. Additionally, Moscow is also facing a boycott in major sports events.

Image: AP