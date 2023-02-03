Putin Commemorates Fallen Red Army Soldiers At Battle Of Stalingrad; Here Are 4 Key Points

Russian President Vladimir Putin, February 3, Friday marked the 80th anniversary of the World War II Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in Stalingrad. As he visited Nevsky Pyatachok memorial military-historical complex in the Leningrad Region, Putin invoked a justification for ordering the "special military operation" in neighbouring Ukraine, as he condemned collective Europe for waging war against the former Soviet Union.

The head of the Russian Federation marked the occasion by laying a wreath at the eternal flame of the memorial complex, honouring the fallen Red Army soldiers in Volgograd.

The battle took place during WWII in the city that stretches along the western bank of the Volga River. The memorial was dominated by an 85-meter (279-foot) sculpture with a sword-wielding woman on display, Europe’s tallest statue. Ex-Soviet Union fought a bitter battle that lasted 200 days on the banks of the Don and Volga rivers finally reaching the city itself with a population of about 2.1 million people. The battle lasted from August 1942 to February 1943 and holds great significance for Russia as it paved a major victory for the Russian Federation against Nazi Germany.

Here are the four key points from Russia's president Vladimir Putin's Battle of Stalingrad speech

Putin slams ideology of Nazism: In modern guise

Putin on Thursday condemned the Nazism ideology that he has often used as justification for launching a special military operation in Ukraine. “Now, regrettably, we see that the ideology of Nazism, in its modern guise, in its modern manifestation, once again poses direct threats to the security of our country," said Russia's leader. "Again and again we are forced to repulse the aggression of the collective West," he said. Putin and Russian officials have labelled Ukraine as a hotbed of neo-Nazi ideology, backed by the West.

Modern war with Russia will end in defeat: 'It's a fact'

During his speech, Putin berated Europe for its decision of supplying heavy battle tanks to Ukraine, stressing that “a modern war with Russia will be quite different for them" reminding them of the history of World War II. “It’s incredible, but it’s a fact: they are threatening us again with German Leopard tanks with crosses painted on their armour,” Putin said during the address.

Credit: Kremlin

Russia fought by Hitler’s followers, the Banderites

Putin slammed European allies of Ukraine for supporting neo-Nazi fighters taking up arms against Russian Federation. "They are again going to fight Russia on the territory of Ukraine with the hands of Hitler’s followers, the Banderites,” Putin said. He was referring to WWII-era Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera, viewed as a Nazi collaborator. Special Operations Detachment of Ukraine "Azov" also known as the Azov Regiment fighting in Ukraine was formed by the radical nationalists that were later incorporated under Ukraine's Interior Ministry. Russians also slam the 'Slava Ukraini!' slogans and draw comparisons with 'Heil Hitler!'

Credit: Kremlin

Putin evokes famous World War II victory

Putin evoked the Red Army's victory during World War II or the Great Patriotic War as he also predicted Russia's victory in Ukraine during the wreath-laying ceremony commemorating the battle of Stalingrad. Putin has repeatedly described the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine as "self-defence” against Kyiv's regime which he maintains is dominated by “neo-Nazi” elements. Russia's head of the state derided the Nazi Germany’s Vernichtungskrieg (War of Annihilation) against Joseph Stalin and the Soviet Union.