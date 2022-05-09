Putin Concludes WWII Victory Day Speech Without Declaration Of War In Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin wrapped his 'Victory Day' speech on Monday without mentioning any declaration of war or broad mobilisation of Ukraine's army, putting an end to popular anticipation. On May 9, Vladimir Putin promoted Russia as a multi-ethnic nation, saying, "Shoulder to shoulder, soldiers and officers are standing here from many regions of our huge motherland, including those who arrived here straight from Donbas directly from the war zone."

Leaders in the United States and the United Kingdom have quietly expressed concern in recent days that Putin might make the announcement on the high-profile holiday marking Russia's victory over Nazi Germany during World War II. May 9 has become as the most important day for the former global power, Russia, to demonstrate its military might. Western officials have expressed worry over what they see as Russia's ongoing failure to conquer and hold land, particularly in eastern Ukraine's Donbas area, which has become the next target of Putin's invasion.

Russia is fighting "in its own soil," says Putin

Addressing the victory day parade, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country is fighting "in its own soil." He also stated that American veterans were not permitted to attend Moscow's Victory Parade. During his 'Victory Day' speech, Putin also stated that Russia's duty is to do everything so that the horror of a global war does not happen again. He also mentioned the Ukrainian conflict, saying, "Russia gave a preemptive rebuff to aggression -- it was a forced and sovereign decision."

Notably, Putin's Victory day speech blamed the West for the ongoing crisis between Russia-Ukraine however, featured no new escalations. Further, the Russian President linked his war in Ukraine to the historic struggle. Putin has failed to make progress in Ukraine, with Russian soldiers destroying but failing to defeat the country in a conflict that has lasted more than two months. With Putin's military failing to secure the gains he may have desired in order to declare victory, analysts have pondered whether the Kremlin may seize the opportunity to ratchet up the tempo of its stumbling campaign.

On the other hand, earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia may have already increased its attacks ahead of the annual holiday, with at least 60 people feared dead after an airstrike on a school where people were seeking refuge in an eastern Ukraine village on May 8.

Image: AP