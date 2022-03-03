Putin Confides In Macron 'goals Of Russian Ops In Ukraine Will Be Achieved In Any Case'

In reply to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that 'the goal of Russia's operation in Ukraine' will be achieved in any case. Ukraine's 'demilitarization and neutral status' is the goal of Russia's invasion, Putin reiterated. The French President had earlier in the day said that he will continue to engage with the Russian President in order to 'encourage him to give up weapons and avoid the war' in Ukraine from spreading further.

The Russian forces captured the southern city of Kherson earlier in the day. This is after the Russian troops surrounded the city and had a ground battle with the Ukrainians for the past 24 hours. Also, the Russian attack on Ukraine's 2nd largest city - Kharkiv continues for the 3rd consecutive day. The war is on the eighth day with Mariupol, and Chernihiv among others under attack, with Putin looking to close in on Kyiv - where Zelensky stands determined.

As the situation continues to deteriorate, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned President Vladimir Putin-led Russian Federation to be ready to refund for everything that has been destroyed during the Ukraine-Russia war, state media reported.

Russia to replace Zelenskyy with Yanukovych?

Meanwhile, Russia has brought former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to Minsk, state media reported. Reports state that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to announce Yanukovych as the new President of Ukraine, a post held by Volodymyr Zelenskyy presently.

Yanukovych was elected as the President of Ukraine back in 2010. During his term in office, he had rejected a pending European Union (EU) association agreement, instead, opting for a Russian loan bailout and maintaining close ties with Moscow. Following this, a string of violent clashes erupted that resulted in the fall of the government and his ouster from office. After this, Yanukovych made his way to Russia and continued to live in exile under Kremlin's protection.

He was succeeded by Oleksandr Turchynov, and then by Petro Poroshenko. In 2019, Zelenskyy was elected President of Ukraine, beating the incumbent, Poroshenko with nearly 73 per cent of the vote to his 25 per cent.