Putin Congratulates Russian Troops And Wagner On Liberation Of City Of Bakhmut

As Russia's Wagner group announced on Saturday that they have gained "complete control" of Bakhmut, Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the assault teams of the Wagner private military and Russian troops on the victory of Bakhmut, the city also known as Artyomovsk. The Russian President has praised the military troops after the news was shared by the Chief of the Wagner group on Saturday, reported Tass News Agency.

Putin praises his military troops for capturing Bakhmut

According to the press statement released by the Kremlin's press office on Sunday, "Vladimir Putin congratulates Wagner assault teams as well as all Russian troops, who rendered the required assistance and shielded the flanks, with the completion of the operation to liberate Artyomovsk." Further, the statement reads, "Everyone, who distinguished himself in the battle, will be recommended for the state decorations."

However, the moment the Wagner Chief claimed the capture of Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials denied the claim and said that the fighting continues. Notably, the city of Bakhmut, located in the northwestern part of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), has been a significant supply hub for the Ukrainian army in Donbas, reported TASS News Agency. On August 1, 2022, fierce Ukrainian combat began to liberate the city.

According to the Russian-based TASS news agency, the Russian Defence Ministry also declared that the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine had been entirely freed during the special military operation in Kyiv. It is to be noted that the claims related to Bakhmut come amid the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, where the G7 leaders reaffirmed their commitment to stand together against Russia's "illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war of aggression" against Ukraine, according to the joint statement issued on Saturday. To ensure a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, the G7 members have urged Russia to stop its ongoing aggression and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops and military equipment from the entire internationally recognised territory of Ukraine, reported ANI.